Demetria Obilor talks about ‘Black Girl Stuff’ on Revolt TV

Demetria Obilor. Photo Credit: Erik Umphery

Acclaimed TV personality and actress Demetria Obilor chatted about “Black Girl Stuff” on Revolt TV.

What is it like to be a part of “Black Girl Stuff” on Revolt TV?

Hosting “Black Girl Stuff” is a refreshing experience for me. I’ve worked on television for almost a decade now, and this is the first show I’ve been a part of that’s tailor-made for Millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

Throughout my career, I’ve fought to amplify young, multicultural voices, and REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” is a place where I can do that and hold no punches.

What was your favorite part of that experience?

My favorite part of hosting “Black Girl Stuff” is that I’m allowed to be my pure, unadulterated self. As a television personality and journalist, my audience is used to seeing me report stories about other people, but at “Black Girl Stuff,” viewers get to hear my opinions, and my experiences and get to know a side of Demetria they’ve never seen before.

What motivates you each day?

I have this fire inside of me that keeps me going. I don’t know where it came from, but it’s always been there, and that’s how I’d describe my motivation. I think Kanye West said it best, “For me, giving up is way harder than trying.”

I’m someone who has worked for everything she has, and no matter how winding the road gets, or how obscure the light at the end of the tunnel becomes, I keep going. It’s just who I am.

How does it feel to be an actress, TV host and content creator in the digital age? (Now with streaming and technology being so prevalent)

It’s a thrilling time to be a TV host, actress, and content creator in the digital age. People crave content and they want it yesterday! Technology has fueled my ascent to the spotlight with viral moments I’ve created and ones that originated from the support of my audience.

Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

A few years ago, while working as a news anchor at the ABC affiliate in Dallas, TX, I was body shamed by a viewer. The internet got a hold of the comment, catching the attention of Chance the Rapper, which ended up becoming the catalyst to this globally viral moment that I was at the center of.

I’ve worked on TV for almost a decade now, and as a curvy, Nigerian-American woman who wears her natural hair on air, I’ve received loads of racist and xenophobic remarks. I typically ignore them, but when this person’s body shamed me and millions of people stood up for me, defending me, it was a life-changing moment.

There are so many times I could have changed my appearance to be more palatable for mainstream audiences, but I never did, and it made my life and career more difficult. When I saw the millions of people who stood in solidarity with me, it served as confirmation that being your truest self is always the right choice- no matter what.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is never giving up on yourself. Life is going to throw you a gazillion curve balls to knock you off base, but as long as you keep swinging, you’ll hit it out of the park one day.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Black Girl Stuff”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

“Black Girl Stuff” isn’t just for Black girls. It’s a show that everyone should watch because it blows the lid off the box that Black women have been kept in. Black women are not a monolith. Black women aren’t elusive.

We are here, and what we’re saying is important and sometimes absolutely hilarious. You can watch “Black Girl Stuff” on REVOLT TV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST, on the REVOLT app, and across streaming platforms.

To learn more about Demetria Obilor, follow her on Instagram and check out her official website.