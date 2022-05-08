Connect with us

Deidre Hall of ‘Days of Our Lives’ presents ‘A Mother’s Day Tribute’

Veteran actress Deidre Hall of “Days of Our Lives” presented a beautiful “Mother’s Day Tribute” just in time for this year’s “Mother’s Day” festivities.

Published

Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans
Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans. Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock
Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans. Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock

Hall is known for her iconic role as Marlena Evans on the popular NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

“She rocked you to sleep, she tended your scraped knees, she sat in the bleachers for hours never knowing if you would even get on base. When you were scared or lost, she was the one that you wanted. She was always there for you because she’s your mom,” Hall elaborated about the importance of a mother.

“Whether she is still with you today or she is in your heart, we celebrate her on this Mother’s Day,” she added.

“On ‘Days of Our Lives’ we’ve had so many ‘Mother’s Days,” Hall admitted. “We made you a little video. Enjoy!”

The entire tribute, featuring many classic “Mother’s Day” clips from the show over the years, may be seen below on the show’s official YouTube channel.

This video tribute was sheer nostalgia, and it was a great way to introduce some of these timeless “Mother’s Day” moments to a younger generation of fans.

“Wow, that was very special,” Hall said. “As a mom myself, I am so happy to have taken this trip down memory lane, all those special moments, because we will never forget that we are here because of you. So from everybody at ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Happy Mother’s Day,” she concluded.

To learn more about Deidre Hall, check out her official website, and follow her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

