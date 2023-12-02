Debbie Wileman talks about her upcoming show at New York’s Carnegie Hall

Debbie Wileman as Judy Garland. Photo Credit: Gabriel Goldberg

British vocal impressionist Debbie Wileman chatted about upcoming concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Sunday, December 10.

In this Carnegie Hall show, Wileman will be paying tribute to the music of Judy Garland. “I am so excited to play Carnegie Hall,” she exclaimed. “I can’t wait. Also, I’ve never been to New York in December so I’m looking forward to that as well.”

Wileman revealed that several of her special guests at this show will include Academy Award winner Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me in St. Louis”) and Barry Bostwick (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”). “Margaret is so lovely, I met her last year. She is such a funky and wonderful woman,” Wileman said. “I can’t wait for Barry Bostwick too, that will be very exciting.”

“I will also have one more special guest,” she foreshadowed, without giving anything away. “I hope people get enjoyment out of this show. I hope it will make them feel festive and happy. It’s a tribute to Judy Garland and a reminder of how wonderful a performer she was and the brilliant material that she gave the world.”

“In a time when there is a lot of bad things happening in the world, I hope this show brings people happiness as it is a celebration of Judy Garland with fun, love, and laughter.”

On the concept for this Carnegie Hall show, Wileman said, “Similar to my album ‘I’m Still Here,’ this show will have songs that Judy never got the chance to record, and we are making them sound like she did in a ‘what if’ scenario.”

“It will also have all the classic Judy Garland holiday songs, a couple of songs from my ‘I’m Still Here’ album, as well as modern Christmas songs and other songs that she never had the chance to record, and they will be done in a style as if she had recorded them,” Wileman explained.

Without giving too much away, she revealed that she will be performing her song “After The Holidays.” “We have beautiful orchestration done that was similar to her version on TV,” she said.

This holiday season, Wileman expressed that she is thankful for having a six-year old girl. “I am thankful for my family, friends and being able to do this show at Carnegie Hall,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “Thankful for what you get.” “I’m really happy and surprised,” she attested.

Wileman defined the word success as “being able to survive and get by, and be happy all at the same time.”

To learn more about Debbie Wileman, follow her on Instagram.