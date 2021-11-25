Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Debbie Matenopoulous featured in ‘The Donna Drake Show’ about Ikaria Beauty

Emmy-nominated TV host and media personality Debbie Matenopoulos was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she spoke about her beauty and skincare line Ikaria Beauty.

Published

Debbie Matenopoulos
Debbie Matenopoulos. Photo by Paul Archuleta.
Debbie Matenopoulos. Photo by Paul Archuleta.

Emmy-nominated TV host and media personality Debbie Matenopoulos was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she spoke about her beauty and skincare line Ikaria Beauty.

Matenopoulos was interviewed by two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake. Matenopoulos discussed how she created a unique skincare line that is based upon an island (Ikaria) in Greece, where people are known to live over the age of 90.

The Greek-American media personality wanted to create a line that was not only effective but also non-irritating, non-acnegenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.

Matenopoulos is known for hosting “Home & Family” with Cameron Mathison prior to its cancellation on the Hallmark Channel.

To learn more about Ikaria Beauty, visit its official website, and follow Debbie Matenopoulos on Instagram.

In this article:Cameron Mathison, Debbie Matenopoulos, home & Family, Ikaria Beauty
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Pacific Northwest braces for a second damaging atmospheric river in a week

An atmospheric river is setting up to deliver another double-digit dose of rain in British Columbia and Washington.

11 hours ago
Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

4 hours ago
Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM

World

'Bulldozer' Andersson: Sweden's short-lived first woman PM

The 54-year-old and no-nonsense attitude, describes herself as a "nice, hard-working woman" who likes to be in charge.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

The U.S. is on track to install record solar and wind power in 2022

The 2022 Electric, Natural Gas, and Water Utilities Outlook Report spotlights trends in renewable energy growth.

22 hours ago