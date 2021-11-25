Debbie Matenopoulous featured in ‘The Donna Drake Show’ about Ikaria Beauty

Debbie Matenopoulos. Photo by Paul Archuleta.

Emmy-nominated TV host and media personality Debbie Matenopoulos was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she spoke about her beauty and skincare line Ikaria Beauty.

Matenopoulos was interviewed by two-time Telly Award-winning host Donna Drake. Matenopoulos discussed how she created a unique skincare line that is based upon an island (Ikaria) in Greece, where people are known to live over the age of 90.

The Greek-American media personality wanted to create a line that was not only effective but also non-irritating, non-acnegenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.

Matenopoulos is known for hosting “Home & Family” with Cameron Mathison prior to its cancellation on the Hallmark Channel.

To learn more about Ikaria Beauty, visit its official website, and follow Debbie Matenopoulos on Instagram.