deadmau5 spotlights exclusive NFT artist drops at a private crypto event at SLS South Beach in Miami

Acclaimed electronic musician deadmau5 featured exclusive NFT artist drops at a private crypto event at SLS South Beach in Miami, Florida.

deadmau5 debuts exclusive NFT ART at Reactify’s Crypto x NFT: Who’s Who Event with House of Love at SLS South Beach, Dec 5 Art Basel Week.
Acclaimed electronic musician deadmau5 featured exclusive NFT artist drops at a private crypto event at SLS South Beach in Miami, Florida. Digital Journal has the recap.

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami was an exceptional showcase of Art and Technology coming together for the first time since 2019. The Los Angeles-based agency Reactify, along with House of Love, Gold Punk, World of Light, and MadeMan just wrapped up a second one-of-a-kind event that was entitled “Crypto X NFT: The Who’s Who Networking Event,” which was hosted by Jeremy Gardner.

The experience brought together some of the best debuts in exclusive NFT art drops.

The December 5th event was the second event that week after the kick-off event on December 2nd on the Hydraex, Crypto X NFT: The Who’s Who Event took place at The SLS South Beach. Starting with a live digital NFT Gallery, then followed by a leading speakers panel hosted and moderated by one of the leaders in the crypto space, Jeremy Gardner.

The NFT Gallery was more of the highlight of the night with many debuts of NFT art, Coke Boys by French Montana dropped their first official footwear project: A physical and digital NFT one of a kind sneaker, Deadmau5 original NFT’s with artist Nick Denboer/ Smearballs, as well as a hand-drawn one of a kind NFT piece by the celebrity Ne-Yo, one of kind pieces from David Bianchi, unique fractional art pieces from artist Alan Tietel and custom art from artist Shlome and artist Tran$parent.

The night was also enhanced with special knowledge dropped by a leading speaker panel hosted by Jeremy Gardner; with Praveen, Blockchain Center Miami, Executive Director. EOS Miami – Co-Founder. The organizer of Miami Unity3D and Unreal Engine User Groups, Erik, Director of Blockchain Business Development, One Of, and Joshua, Co-Founder, and Co-Host of Edge of NFT.

Reactify’s producing partner House of Love exclusively brought in a Celebrity DJ to close the night with a live set and a live body paint artist. This closing night of Art Basel at the SLS South Beach was memorable.

The upcoming “Crypto x NFT: Who’s Who Networking Event” is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in February of 2022.

