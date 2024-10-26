David Del Rio talks about ‘Matlock’ on CBS, working with Kathy Bates

David Del Rio. Photo Credit: Dio Anthony

Actor and filmmaker David Del Rio chatted about the series “Matlock” on CBS, and working opposite Academy Award winner Kathy Bates.

How was your experience in “Matlock” on CBS?



Words cannot express how lucky I am to go back to acting, writing, producing, or filmmaking class by being part of a team that I get to absorb all their expertise. I cannot believe that I have the privilege in learning every day on the set of “Matlock.”

I’ve worked with most of the crew in a past show I was in, so diving into that comfortability made the rest of the shoot so much fun.

The camaraderie between the cast is/was all about helping each other out in getting the best take possible, while belly laughing in the process. Being on a show like “Matlock” bares a ton of responsibility and focus from everyone involved, however it doesn’t feel like work.

Every day we were giddy when we would talk about how the audience will react to a certain scene or storyline we’ve performed at the moment.

Luckily, we get to still witness a mystery unfold along with the audience for the next few months, so my experience in “Matlock” on CBS is still continuing, which is a real treat.

What did you like the most about your character Billy?



At first, Billy is a character that shares enthusiasm and dedication in his work, however strives for a world that we all get to work in harmony.

Without giving much away, the arc that Jennie Urman and the rest of her brilliant writers had set up for Billy was a journey that I really got to sink my teeth into.

That journey from “just glad to be doing what I love” to Billy exploring his purpose is what I hope the audience will relate and respond to. Being a lawyer is not for the weak.

Also, I love the suits Billy wears. Thank you, Hope Hanafin and Ruben Calderon.

What was it like working with Kathy Bates?

Kathy has this powerful ability to invite you into her heart and thoughts, however by her own allowance. The balance of sharing your thoughts without saying a single word, I’ve never seen an actor do it with the type of depth and technique quite like Kathy’s.

It’s a marvel to witness and she really helped me surrender to the truth of the moment time and time again, she brings that out of you. Mix that with also being a gentle, intelligent, world-traveled, kind and funny gal, it’s an honor to just know her.

Everyone is saying it and I agree, her performance as “Matlock” truly is a tour-de-force.



How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)



I always tell students that there is no excuse to not distribute your work out to the masses, there are many options to get your work seen and that’s a plus.

Another plus is the power of marketing through social media, it’s a huge advantage in trying to capture an audience to watch your film/show. That being said, I think we’re still in the learning phase of the digital age.

Covid and the WGA/SAG strike unveiled a lot of how this industry is run. I can only express my hope that streamers, tech, social media or any type of conglomerate take note that it is a “creative first” business model.

A great script can still make a big splash, additionally, data and analytics can still be wrong. The more I’ve been in this industry, the more I realize that no one knows the exact formula on how to get an audience to watch your show or film.

However, saturating the market with new streaming platforms might not be the best way to do it, in my opinion.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?



Everything that is going on in your life, good or bad, is fuel to express your truth under any imaginary circumstance. The fact that we’re living life period is enough knowledge and wisdom to feed your skill as an actor if your eyes and mind are open to it.

Go through the hard times, it exists to serve you as a person and as an artist. Go through the easy times, however always find a way to challenge yourself.

Keep your small and trusted community close. We’re all players fighting to survive with story’s to tell. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for my wife, who is an actress, and the rest of my close friends and family.



Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

I always learn something about myself through my work. This “Matlock” moment truly defined me as I and my wife, Katherine, had our first experience working while having our daughter.

No project or work can ever define your purpose the way fatherhood can. So I studied my lines in ways I’ve never studied before, commit to my role in a whole new way, and being smart with my time is what my daughter brings out of me.

Sometimes works begets work, so I do have knowledge that some CBS execs saw my “Matlock” audition and were major fans of a show I was in called “The Baker and the Beauty” and it helped me book the role of Billy.

You never know what role defines you as an artist, however you always hope it can make some type of impact and I’m grateful I had early cheerleaders in the casting process because of that past role.



What does the word success mean to you?

Being there when my daughter wakes up and when she goes to sleep. When I get to do that, success feels tangible and real.



What would you like to tell our readers about “Matlock”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)?

There is so much mystery yet to be unfolded.

To learn more about David Del Rio, follow him on Instagram.