David Archuleta talks about his new single ‘Rather Be Lonely’

David Archuleta. Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera.

Pop singer-songwriter David Archuleta chatted about his new single “Rather Be Lonely,” which was released on Friday, July 19.

Regarding his new single, Archuleta said, “It’s basically about not knowing how to feel safe in a relationship.”

“Love seems like an unsafe thing to me a lot of times for some reason and so it creates an unhealthy approach with how I can bring someone into my life,” he noted.

“I am still trying to learn how to not feel that way and it can feel lonely, but when someone gets too close it feels like I’d rather be lonely to protect myself,” he explained.

“Also, then I regret feeling that way after,” the “American Idol” alum admitted. “The song is about the sadness you feel when you feel lonely, even when you’re around others who love you.”

“The other songwriters and I also wanted ‘Rather Be Lonely’ to feel soothing and comforting. I hope the song provides a space for a listener to reflect on triggers, trust issues, and the hope to find healing,” he acknowledged.

Song review

The lyrics of “Rather Be Lonely” are conversational but not contrived. It is a stirring ballad about a failing relationship where Archuleta allows his rich, pristine vocals to shine. This tearjerker will certainly pull at the heartstrings.

“Rather Be Lonely” ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, melancholy, and simplicity. Archuleta is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The song garners two thumbs up. Well done.

“Rather Be Lonely” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about David Archuleta and his new music, follow him on Instagram and check out his website.