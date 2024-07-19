Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

David Archuleta talks about his new single ‘Rather Be Lonely’

Pop singer-songwriter David Archuleta chatted about his new single “Rather Be Lonely,” which was released on Friday, July 19.
Markos Papadatos

Published

David Archuleta
David Archuleta. Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera.
David Archuleta. Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera.

Pop singer-songwriter David Archuleta chatted about his new single “Rather Be Lonely,” which was released on Friday, July 19.

Regarding his new single, Archuleta said, “It’s basically about not knowing how to feel safe in a relationship.”

“Love seems like an unsafe thing to me a lot of times for some reason and so it creates an unhealthy approach with how I can bring someone into my life,” he noted.

“I am still trying to learn how to not feel that way and it can feel lonely, but when someone gets too close it feels like I’d rather be lonely to protect myself,” he explained.

“Also, then I regret feeling that way after,” the “American Idol” alum admitted. “The song is about the sadness you feel when you feel lonely, even when you’re around others who love you.” 

“The other songwriters and I also wanted ‘Rather Be Lonely’ to feel soothing and comforting. I hope the song provides a space for a listener to reflect on triggers, trust issues, and the hope to find healing,” he acknowledged.

Song review

The lyrics of “Rather Be Lonely” are conversational but not contrived. It is a stirring ballad about a failing relationship where Archuleta allows his rich, pristine vocals to shine. This tearjerker will certainly pull at the heartstrings.

“Rather Be Lonely” ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, melancholy, and simplicity. Archuleta is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The song garners two thumbs up. Well done.

“Rather Be Lonely” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about David Archuleta and his new music, follow him on Instagram and check out his website.

In this article:American idol, ballad, David archuleta, Music, Pop, rather be lonely, singer-songwriter, Single, tearjerker
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Psychedelics ‘change your mind’ long-term? Yes.

According to a current study published in Nature, psilocybin “desynchronizes” the brain.

12 hours ago

World

Donald Trump’s crazy year

Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

11 hours ago
Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024 Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024

World

China shopping centre fire kills 16

Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW...

23 hours ago
Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024 Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024

Social Media

Teens for Trump? Republicans eye gains among US youth

"Honestly in the beginning... I just liked Trump because I thought he was hilarious," said Paley.

11 hours ago