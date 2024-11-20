Dash Mihok in 'Armor.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

Dash Mihok talks about starring in the thriller “Armor,” which was released via Lionsgate.

The film also stars Jason Patric, Sylvester Stallone, Josh Wiggins, Blake Shields and Erin Ownbey. It will be released in theaters, On Digital and On Demand on November 22nd.

Filming ‘Armor’

On his experience shooting “Armor,” Mihok said, “It was very hot and action-filled. It was very intense, and I am glad that people were giving me water every two minutes because we had to hydrate.”

“It was a blast… and it was a quick shoot. It was animated and we were all collaborating, and that made it a lot of fun,” he added.

Playing Smoke

Mihok was drawn to his character, Smoke, for several reasons. “There was an underlying backstory with him, and in an action movie this quick, you have to make it ambiguous,” he noted.

“There was some depth him and Sylvester’s character in this movie, and their relationship,” he admitted.

“People grow and do different things, and it’s not going to be the same heist. Some people have more humanity, and some people have enmity in their pants,” he added.

Working with the cast

On working with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Patric, and Josh Wiggins, he said, “Sly is Sly. I felt very synergistic towards him. Josh is a great kid even though I didn’t get to work with him much. We all had a great time; I enjoyed being with all of them. We came in and we all knew what we had to do.”

“In this one scene on the bridge, we knew how to amplify the dynamics of it while keeping the train going,” Mihok added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, he said, “It taught me that we are all variables, and depending on where you are in life — whether you are the actor in the script, or the actor turning it into the script — we get to put ourselves in other people’s shoes.

“Obviously, this guy seems like he is one-sidedly focused on something but there is something going on with him. The same holds true for Sly’s and Jason’s characters. We are all flawed characters, which is great,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “The digital age is great. I wish I was more of a social media poster, but I am anal about the things that I would like to put out. I am very careful with that; it bums me out at times, but at the same time, I respect it and I get it.”

“Social media is a fantastic tool, but it also gets so much heat, and I am very calculated in that way. You have to embrace the digital age,” he noted.

“I have two young girls, and while they don’t have phones yet, they are eventually going to,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “Make sure this is the only thing that you want to do. These days, everybody has to fall back on something. If it’s in your guts, then you won’t stop… no matter what.”

“AI is not going to stop you from doing what your gut will tell you. Learn, just go out and learn. Just be a sponge for other people, and just be kind, empathetic, and passionate. That is going to help you,” he explained.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Mihok said with a sweet laugh, “Middle age.”

“I’m feeling like I’m 26, when in reality I’m in middle age, which is beautiful,” he added.

Success

Mihok defined the word success as “love and health.”

“Success means being able to share my experiences with others. Also, to take care of myself, my family and my loved ones,” he said.

“It is figuring out how to spread love and acceptance to everybody in the best way possible,” he concluded.

To learn more about Dash Mihok, follow him on Instagram.