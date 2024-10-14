Daryl Tofa talks about starring in ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’

Daryl Tofa and cast in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution.

Actor and singer Daryl Tofa (“The Outsiders” and “Back to the Future: The Musical”) chatted about starring in the film “Don’t Turn Out the Lights.”

It was released On Demond and on digital on September 6th, 2024, via Quiver Distribution. The film was written and directed by Andy Fickman.

Aside from Tofa, the cast features Bella DeLong, Amber Janea, Ana Zambrana, Crystal Lake Evans, John Bucy, Jasper Cole, and Jarrett Brown.

The synopsis is: A group of friends embark on a road trip to a music festival, oblivious to the supernatural horrors that await them along the way when their RV breaks down on an abandoned road.

While they think they are going to a hedonistic festival for sex, drugs and rock and roll, there is a different turn of events that awaits them.

‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’

On being a part of “Don’t Turn Out the Lights, he said, “It feels like a whole lifetime ago. It was in such a different place in my life, and it came in such an interesting time. I am very grateful for the experience and the opportunity that came from it.”

“When I watched it back, I had forgotten that I had facial hair,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Watching it back made me want to do another horror film.”

Working with writer and director Andy Fickman

“Working with Andy was crazy, in the best possible way! I love that man so much,” Tofa said.

“This was a passion project for him, and to see how much care and trust he had in his cast and crew was really cool to experience,” Tofa noted.

“Andy was a lot of fun, and I feel like I grew so much as an actor because of him. This was the first horror film I ever did. Andy reminds me so much of a theater director, and it was nice to bounce ideas off of him. Andy was such a blast,” he elaborated.

Working with Bella DeLong

On working with Bella DeLong, he said, “Working with Bella was incredible. She is an amazing actor, and she is so committed to the work. We got very close, and she was so much fun to watch. It was really cool.”

Working with Amber Janea

Tofa had great words about Amber Janea. “Amber is my homie,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Amber is so incredible in the movie. She did such a good job. She is just amazing, and an awesome human being.”

Tofa on Jasper Cole

Tofa also complimented Jasper Cole, who is affectionately known as “Hollywood’s Favorite Bad Boy.”

“Jasper Cole was incredible too,” he said. “Jasper is so good! We barely got to spend time over there. It was cool to be at that roadhouse for a little bit, which was terrifying.”

The digital age

On being an entertainer in the digital age, Tofa said, “It’s new and it is very exciting. I am curious to see what other aspects of my career, where the digital age is going to be a thing.”

‘Back to the Future’ musical

Tofa recalled his time being an understudy and performer in “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

“It was fun. I had a good time,” he admitted. “It was very different from ‘The Outsiders.’ Getting to work with Roger Bart was one of the best things that I’ve experienced so far. He is both an incredible human and actor. To be able to share the stage and tell that story with him was very fun and a core memory in my heart.”

On working with Casey Likes, Tofa said, “That was good. Casey is fun. He is killing it in the ‘Back to the Future’ musical and he portrays the role so well. Casey is a very good actor.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors and performers, he said, “Do not lose who you are throughout all of this. It’s important not to lose what makes you ‘you’ because that’s what makes you stand out.”

“Also, be a kind person and be workable because that is how you are going to continue to work with those people,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Tofa revealed, “Get it done.” “There are a lot of things that I am getting done right now, these things are on the way, and I am manifesting,” he said.

“The title of me being in my 20s is ‘Chosen Family’,” he admitted.

Career-defining moment: Being in ‘The Outsiders’

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “Right now is a defining moment for me, being in ‘The Outsiders.’ To be welcomed in by the entire team was great, and it allows me to showcase my culture and everything I can do with my talent… It makes my mom and my family very proud.”

“For the show to receive all those Tony Awards this year, it all feels like a dream. It was a crazy moment,” he acknowledged.

“Two-Bit feels perfectly in life with who I am, especially in regard to my brothers,” Tofa said.

“Two-Bit feels like the middle child and he is always off running away with his friends; he is rarely at home, causing trouble, and he just wants to laugh and have a good time. Chosen family is a very prominent theme in my life,” he elaborated.

Superpower of choice

Tofa listed teleportation as his superpower of choice. “One of my favorite superheroes is “Nightcrawler” from ‘X-Men.’ That would be amazing,” he said.

Best advice ever given

Regarding the best advice he was ever given, he shared, “Saying your honest truth is always worth it no matter the consequences or the outcome.”

“Speaking your honest truth in hard situations is always going to benefit you more than playing along with the game,” he explained.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Tofa said, “Success means being happy and doing what I love, and having people in my life that I love. Also, feeling safe.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’

For fans and viewers, Tofa stated, “I hope viewers and fans are able to figure this movie out,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“What are we running from? And what is happening? Even I want to know… we still don’t know. It’s a game that we are all trying to figure out,” he noted.

“I had a blast doing this movie because it was such a fun time in my life, and I am very grateful for that experience,” he concluded.

“Don’t Turn Out the Lights” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

