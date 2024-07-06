Darren Weiss talks about starring in the new film ‘Break’

Darren Weiss in 'Break.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

Actor Darren Weiss chatted about starring in the new film “Break,” which was released via Gravitas Ventures.

The synopsis is: Eli (Darren Weiss) learns that his absent father was a Detroit pool hall legend. He journeys into the scene, and must confront the realities and danger of the game and himself.

Darren Weiss and Jeff Kober in ‘Break.’ Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

On being a part of “Break,” Weiss said, “It was great. I really loved working with Jeff Kober in this movie. Jeff is just awesome and he has been in the business for a long time. Jeff is a Daytime Emmy winner, and he is the nicest guy in the world. He is a wonderful human being.”

“It was also great working with Victor Rasuk (known from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’), who is just so kind. “

“With ‘Break,’ I hope people can see that I can lead a movie and I feel like I did that,” he said.

New horror movie in the works

Weiss revealed that he just did a new horror film “The Possession at Gladstone Manor” with Jesse Metcalfe and “Scream Queens” Lin Shaye and Barbara Crampton. “Working with Jesse was great,” he admitted. “Lin and Barbara are both queens of the horror movie genre.”

His other movies include “In Flight,” “Americano,” and a couple of other projects. “We will see what happens,” he admitted. “I hope I land a series regular role on TV soon.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “There are a lot more platforms now, but with TikTok and Instagram, the industry is really changing.”

Dream acting partners

Weiss listed Academy Award winners Christian Bale, Denzel Washington, Scarlett Johansson, and Viola Davis as his dream acting partners. “I also like working with friends too,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Weiss said, “Success means doing things that people can relate to and people can feel, and people gravitate towards. I am big on art, and art is subjective.”

“I want to play roles that people can feel and relate to, and know that they are not alone in whatever it is that they are battling,” he concluded.

“Break” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

To learn more about actor Darren Weiss, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.