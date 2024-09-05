Darius McCrary talks about starring in ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ on BET+

Darius McCrary in 'Who's Cheating Who?' Photo Courtesy of BET+.

Actor and producer Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) chatted about starring in ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ on BET+.

The film was directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson, and it also stars Apryl Jones, Blue Kimble, and Cynthia Bailey. It is available to stream on BET+.

‘Who’s Cheating Who?’

The synopsis is: Infidelity, desire, and betrayal collide in this explosive drama. When two couples intertwine, a web of lies and deceit unravels, leading to a shocking climax. Can love survive the ultimate betrayal?

On his experience being a part of this movie, McCrary said, “It was awesome. First off, Wendy is one of my favorite actresses, and now she is one of my favorite directors.”

Working with Wendy Raquel Robinson as a director

“I got a call from Wendy to do this project, and it was also great because I got to reunite with my little brother, Blue Kimble, who is such an amazing talent,” he said.

“Blue and I did a show in the past together, and our chemistry is off the chain. It was great to reunite with Blue, and to work with Wendy in the capacity of director,” he elaborated.

“Wendy was amazing,” McCrary exclaimed.

Wendy Raquel Robinson. Photo Courtesy of Wendy Raquel Robinson.

“Wendy cared so much about the cast and the entire crew,” McCrary said. “It was a blessing to find a director who could nurture, and that’s what Wendy did big time. Actors like Wendy make the best directors. Wendy was able to stir the pot on set, and I felt that translated well.”

“It was also great to work with ladies that we have good chemistry with as well. Cynthia Bailey and Apryl Jones were just wonderful,” he said.

“This movie was a timeless project, and we were able to bring a vibe to it that is timeless, with how we approached it as a cast. It was written so smartly by Charlia Boyer, and you really get to know these characters and get locked into those storylines.”

Blue Kimble and Apryl Jones in ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ Photo Courtesy of BET+

McCrary on serving as a producer on this project

“That is actually my favorite role,” he said about serving in the capacity of producer.

“I love acting and being an actor, but being able to serve as a producer allows me to serve my fellow actors. It makes it easier for me to be even more unselfish in front of the camera,” he said.

“Thanks to the chemistry that Blue and I have, we were able to have a lot of fun and take it to a whole new level. That’s what it is about… performing for the audience,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’

For fans and viewers, he remarked about this new BET+ movie, “We want viewers to get an understanding… the same thing you do to get your significant other is the same thing you have to do to keep them.”

“Also, the grass is not always greener on the other side. It is greener when you water it,” he added.

Cynthia Bailey in ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ Photo Courtesy of BET+.

Bryton James

McCrary had great words about actor Bryton James, whom he worked with on “Family Matters” back in the day. Presently, Bryton James stars in the No. 1 CBS daytime drama “The Young and The Restless.”

“I am so proud of Bryton James,” he said. “Bryton is a two-time Emmy Award winner. That was my little guy back in the day, and he is still my little guy, even though he is a big guy.”

“Bryon is just brilliant,” he admitted. “I am looking forward to work with him someday in front of the camera. That would be a dream… to be on set with Bryton and with Blue Kimble. Bryton is just so amazing and I am so proud of him.”

90s Con

McCrary shared that he enjoyed being a part of 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, a few years back.

“That was so rockstar… I enjoyed doing 90s Con in Connecticut,” he admitted. “It was snowing back then and that made it even more rockstar,” he said.

“That was an epic weekend. We had the whole ‘Family Matters’ cast there with the exception of Jaleel White. I would like to do it again. It had a lot of nostalgia,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor and producer Darius McCrary, follow him on Instagram.