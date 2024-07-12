Dar Dowling talks about directing her latest film ‘Hineni’

Filmmaker Dar Dowling. Photo Courtesy of Dar Dowling.

Filmmaker Dar Dowling chatted about directing her latest film “Hineni” and being a part of the digital age.

Synopsis of ‘Hineni’

The movie delves into the journey of Moshe, a transgender man, who felt a profound calling to convert to conservative Judaism, and he answered it.

It follows Moshe every step of the way from his decision to embark on this conversion process to the touching personal moments, which include some intimate discussions with the Rabbi.

Hineni is having its world premiere at The Female Eye Film Festival on July 18th at 12:30 pm at the Paradise Theater in Toronto.

Inspiration to direct this film

On her inspiration to direct this movie, she said, “When Moshe first told me he was converting to conservative Judaism I heard myself say – we should make a film about it. I was happy when he said yes. Frankly, I had no idea what the process would be like, but I did know it would be an amazing story to tell – and I was right.”

Dowling continued, “Moshe’s passion and commitment during this process were inspirational and extremely intriguing.”

“Also, watching the two Rabbi’s along with Moshe navigate what was in many respects uncharted territory, exploring the intersection of being a transman and converting to Judaism, was fascinating, and a real-world testament to what community is all about,” she elaborated.

“They delved into everything from the Mikvah bath, a ritual immersion marking his conversion, to the sensitive topic of circumcision,” she added.

Significance of the movie

On the significance of releasing this film now, she said, “Some people have asked me if now is a good time to release this film considering all that is going on in the world and my answer is yes.”

“The film ‘Hineni’ is about embracing who you truly are in the world, for Moshe that is being a man and a Jew,” she said.

“It shows what you can accomplish when you really want something, and when you believe in something. His passion, bravery, and conviction are contagious, and his story will inspire others to be who and what they want to be, no matter what it takes,” she elaborated.

Lessons learned from this project

On the lessons learned from this project, she said, “Making ‘Hineni’ reminded me about the power of community, and how people can and do show up to help each other and to make the world a better place.”

“In front of the camera, you see how the Rabbi’s and Moshe work together to help him convert, but behind them, others are consulting and helping to make Moshe’s conversion possible. It was beautiful to witness,” she said.

“At the very end of the film when Moshe has converted the rabbi’s sing to him, welcoming him into the community on a new level. This scene always makes me smile, and sing, and I may or may not get up and dance too,” she added.

The biggest challenge making this film

On the biggest challenge making this movie, she said, “As funny as that may sound, my process as a filmmaker was my biggest challenge.”

“When working on a documentary I like to shoot the interviews myself, without anyone else around, because it creates a deep level of intimacy that I really value, it removes the extra ‘noise’ from the moment so that it really is just me and Moshe talking, and getting to the heart of things,” she elaborated.

“Or just me witnessing a conversation between Rabbi Sebert and Moshe about circumcision or another aspect of the process,” she said.

She continued, “Shooting in such a minimalist fashion has a whole host of technological and logistical challenges, but they are well worth it in the end. Sometimes I have to ask for a little help.”

“During Moshe’s Mikvah bath scene, Rabbi Mullen pitched in by holding my sound equipment. Ricardo Madan, my editor and partner in filmmaking, made it much easier to navigate these challenges in post-production with his intuitive insights, creative spirit, and fantastic skills – and his laughter,” she added.

The digital age

On being a filmmaker in the digital age, she revealed, “I love being a filmmaker in the digital age. The fact that I have access to so many different technologies, and platforms that can help me tell stories, is amazing to me.”

“This movie was shot using techniques that helped me capture this intimate story in real time, something I couldn’t do otherwise,” she added.

AI and its role in the industry

Dowling addressed AI (artificial intelligence) and its role in the entertainment business.

“While I understand the draw of using AI, it lacks what’s truly important – emotion and passion,” she said. “It’s raw emotion, intrinsically human that comes through in a great movie or piece of art, resonating with audiences. Without them, a story lacks the very essence that makes for great storytelling.

For more information on the film and screening of “Hineni,” visit this website.