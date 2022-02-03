Connect with us

Danny Mahoney garners 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for ‘Purgatory’

Actor Danny Mahoney earned a 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for his acting work in the digital series “Purgatory.”

Published

Danny Mahoney
Danny Mahoney. Photo by Adam Hills.
Danny Mahoney. Photo by Adam Hills.

Actor Danny Mahoney has garnered a 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for his acting work in the digital series “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV.

Mahoney has been nominated for “Best Lead Actor — Drama” for playing Chris, and he is nominated alongside his “Purgatory” co-stars Erik Fellows, who also secured a nod in this category, as well as Tatjana Marjanovic, who is vying for “Best Lead Actress — Drama.”

The nominees for the 12th annual Indie Series Awards were announced on Wednesday, February 2, on YouTube in a video segment that was hosted by German actor Jo Weil.

The Indie Series Awards were founded in 2009, and they celebrate the best in independently produced entertainment created for the web. For a complete list of the 2022 Indie Series Awards nominees, check out their official website.

To learn more about Danny Mahoney, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Danny Mahoney in the summer of 2020 while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this article:Actor, Danny Mahoney, Digital, Erik Fellows, Indie Series Awards, Purgatory, Series
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

