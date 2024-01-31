Danny Griffin talks about starring in ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’ on Hallmark

Danny Griffin in 'Gilded Newport Mysteries'. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Hallmark Media.

British actor Danny Griffin (“Fate: The Winx Saga”) chatted about his new Hallmark film “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers.”

Terry Ingram directed from a screenplay by Keri Ferencz.

The synopsis is: A society page writer, Emma Vanderbilt-Cross, in 1895 Rhode Island witnesses a murder while attending a ball at the Vanderbilt mansion and is drawn into the investigation when her brother is arrested.

Griffin stars as Jesse Whyte opposite Ali Skovbye, who portrays Emma Vanderbilt-Cross. Nathan Witte plays the role of Derrick.

“I am stoked,” he said about being a part of this mystery. “It is nice to have something to talk to people and to engage with people about. I am super stoked for everyone to see it; it is going to be great.”

Playing Jesse Whyte

“Playing Jesse was something completely different and new for me. He is a detective so it was nice to play something different, and work with Ali, who was really awesome and supportive to collaborate with. It was just a very enjoyable process. I genuinely enjoyed it.”

“There was something quite wonderful about being able to film something that was set in the 1895 time period,” he admitted. “It was fun to be in those costumes and to have your hair done like that. It is just something new and different for me, and I really enjoyed it.”

Transition from ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ to Hallmark

He opened up about his transition going from a teen drama TV series such as “Fate: The Winx Saga” on Netflix to this Hallmark mystery movie.

“‘Fate’ was an interesting project,” he said. “It was a wonderful time in my life and it was a huge learning experience. I was younger when I did it, around the age of 22. This ‘Gilded’ movie is something that is very different from ‘Fate’.”

“It is very fun to do things that are different than what you’ve previously done. ‘Fate’ had its challenges with the fight choreography and stunts and green screens. This Hallmark movie was just very different overall, which is very nice,” he observed.

“For this mystery, I had about 10 pages of dialogue a day, while Ali had more lines than I did,” he said “We would shoot our scenes each day and finish them around 10 p.m. and then, we would have a heavy workload the following day.”

“We would go learn lines for two hours and we would try to get some sleep. Then, we would get up and do it all again the next day. Although it was a grueling process, it was actually very fun and rewarding. It was very enjoyable as well,” he added.

Film’s atmosphere and crew

Griffin went on to praise the atmosphere and the hard-working crew of “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers.”

“The atmosphere on the Hallmark sets was so beautiful and grand. We were filming at the X-Mansion, which was the coolest thing ever for me. I was geeking out so much,” he admitted.

“This Hallmark movie had a small but tight-knit crew,” he said. “It had a really diverse group of people from all walks of life.”

“I love crews because I find them very interesting, charismatic, and diverse. When it was completed, I bought everyone a crew gift for this Hallmark film. This crew had the nicest people that I’ve ever worked with,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Griffin said, “You can’t live without it. It’s one of those things that you need to get in the same lane of. It’s a part of the job now.”

“Everything is constantly evolving, the world is evolving, and things are moving on faster than you can keep up. The same holds true in film now. It has its pros and its cons,” he acknowledged.

“I miss cinema,” he admitted. “That was my upbringing. When I was working as a waiter at 17, I would watch two to three movies a week in the cinema. Then, a few weeks later, new movies would be coming out. Nostalgia-wise, I miss that.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “A lot of it has to do with timing. It’s the right job falling in your lap at the right time, and you don’t know when that is going to be. It just depends on each different scenario. You just have to keep going. The majority of the advice that I’ve been given over the years is to ‘just keep going’.”

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he remarked, “Honestly, you learn a lot when you are on a job. You work with different people, different actors and directors. The different acting jobs and doing little indie films have changed me the most. I enjoy working with tight crews, which really care about the film or project.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Griffin said, “Traveling.” “I am enjoying traveling right now and seeing different parts of the world and cultures. I like educating myself in those areas,” he explained.

Dream acting partners

Griffin listed Oscar winners Christian Bale, Matt Damon, and Dame Emma Thompson as his dream collaborating partners in the acting world.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Griffin shared, “Success is working until the day that I die. “If I can get three to five jobs a year that would be wonderful,” he said. “Also, hopefully improving on my work every single acting job would be great.”

Closing thoughts on the Hallmark film

For fans and viewers, Griffin remarked about the new Hallmark mystery, “Have the best time trying to work out the mystery. I think mystery movies are really fun, especially the ‘whodunnit’ aspect of it.”

“Those are always so enjoyable, and they get the entire audience involved. If you are with a family, everybody is going to be guessing? I’m really excited,” he exclaimed.

