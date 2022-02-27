Daniel Maguire talks about his latest endeavors and the digital age

Daniel Maguire. Photo Courtesy of Daniel Maguire

Daniel Maguire is a man of many talents: actor, online personal trainer, content creator, and world traveler. He chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors and the digital age.

American track and field legend Jesse Owens once said: “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” Daniel Maguire is an individual that fits this wise quote by the late four-time Olympic gold medalist.

‘Bachelor’ alum

He is an alum of such “Bachelor” shows as “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” “It had its ups and down, but overall, my experience was more positive than negative,” he said.

Motivations

On his daily motivations, he said, “I want to be as healthy as possible and happy as possible. I want to live life to the fullest since most people don’t do that.” “I just got back from traveling for 3.5 months in South and Central America,” he said. “I am the epitome of the lifestyle of living life to the fullest.”

“I spend a lot of my time hiking, traveling and going to the gym, and taking risks in the sense of TV shows,” he said. “I want to be the best that I can be. For me, it truly is about feeling my best and looking my best.”

Future plans in acting and producing

Maguire shared that he is branching out into acting and producing. “Hopefully, that will happen either this summer or fall,” he said. “I am supposed to have my first acting job.”

The digital age

On being an actor and content creator in the digital age, Maguire said, “I’ve always liked to take pictures and show people my life because my experiences are wild, fun, and unique compared to what most people do.”

“If I had Instagram a while back and I had the following that I have now, and I had done the travels that I did, I would be one of the most famous travelers in the world, not to brag, but it’s the truth. Everything happens for a reason. Now, as a content creator, I try to be myself because that’s who I am,” he elaborated.

“Social media is very time consuming depending on how good you want to be at it,” he added.

Daniel Maguire. Photo Credit: Derek Jacob Kesseler

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors and content creators, he said, “Take content of things that you like to do, for me that is hiking, traveling, going to the gym, and doing adventurous activities outside.”

“You need to do things that you are passionate about. You need to be consistent and it takes time. Also, hang out with other people that are likeminded and are into the same sort of things,” he said.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Uncertainty.” “The things in my life change fast,” he said. “One of my two favorite things in life is hiking and working out, and hiking season is coming up in March/April. I will also continue personal training and social media to some extent.”

If he were to have any superpower, he noted that it would be “flying.” “I would love to be able to fly. It would be a good feeling to be flying around. That would be awesome,” he said.

In swimming, he listed the “breaststroke” as his personal favorite stroke. “The way my body was set up, the breaststroke was more natural for me. Interestingly enough, when I was younger, I used to compete in swimming and I was pretty good at it,” he said.

“I am a pretty good swimmer even now in the sense of snorkeling, and swimming in 10 foot waves, and bodysurfing. I am more comfortable in water,” he added.

If he were to do any track and field event, it would be the “100 meter dash.” “It is one of the most watched events, and it makes you the fastest man on the planet to get from point A to point B in the shortest amount of time. The longer runs aren’t as exciting as the 100 meters,” he said.

Success

Maguire defined the word success as “being happy and healthy, and having experiences.” “If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. In those regards, I would consider myself as a successful person,” he said.

