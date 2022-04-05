Connect with us

Daniel Lissing to star in GAC Family’s first holiday movie of 2022

Actor Daniel Lissing will star in GAC Family’s first holiday movie of 2022.

Daniel Lissing
Lissing is known for his acting work in such GAC Family original films as “The Christmas Star” and “When Hope Calls Christmas”

GAC Media announced that he will star in the new Christmas film, which was the working title “Catering Christmas,” alongside Merritt Patterson. Production recently began on Sunday, April 3.

In “Catering Christmas,” Merritt Patterson plays Molly Frost, who is struggling to make a go of her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire’s biggest event of the year, the Harrison Foundation Christmas Gala.

That’s where Lissing’s character, Carson Jacob Harrison, comes in. He is the nephew and reluctant heir to the family’s foundation and is managing the GALA this holiday.

Carson is a renowned photographer who has spent years jet-setting around the world to avoid taking over the foundation from his Aunt Jean. Molly, a hometown girl who once was the beneficiary of the foundation’s generosity, takes him on a journey to learn about all the good his family provides to so many.

The discovery inspires Carson to use his artistic gifts to create the most heartwarming fundraiser in the history of the foundation.

“Catering Christmas” is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and T.W. Peacocke.

T.W. Peacocke directed “Catering Christmas” from an original screenplay by Cara J. Russell.

