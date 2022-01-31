Danica McKellar to serve as a judge on ‘Domino Masters’ on FOX TV

Danica McKellar, co-judge of 'Domino Masters.' Photo Courtesy of FOX TV

Acclaimed actress Danica McKellar to serve as a judge on “Domino Masters,” which premieres on FOX TV on March 9. Digital Journal has the scoop.

‘Domino Masters’

She remarked in a post on Instagram that “Domino Masters” will run on Wednesdays after “The Masked Singer” reality competition.

“I am so grateful to everyone involved for this opportunity, it was a dream come true I didn’t even know I had,” she said.

McKellar praised host Eric Stonestreet for being “hilarious,” and both of her co-judges NFL champ Vernon Davis and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price for being “awesome.”

“I can’t wait for you to see the mind-blowingly impressive domino structures our brilliant teams created. It’s a wild, nail-biting ride and you’re gonna love it! It’s almost…TOPPLE TIME,” she exclaimed in her social media post.

‘The Winter Palace’

Most recently, McKellar starred in the original film “The Winter Palace” on GAC Family opposite Neal Bledsoe, where she also served as an executive producer. The movie earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “magnificent.”

To learn more about actress Danica McKellar and her latest ventures, follow her on Instagram.

