Danica McKellar talks Christmas Con, holiday traditions, and her new Great American Family film

Danica McKellar chatted about the fifth anniversary of Christmas Con and the success of her new holiday movie “A Cinderella Christmas Ball” for Great American Family.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar
Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) chatted about the fifth anniversary of Christmas Con and the success of her new holiday movie “A Cinderella Christmas Ball” for Great American Family.

2024 Christmas Con

On being a part of the 2024 Christmas Con, McKellar said, “It is so great to be here for the five-year anniversary of Christmas Con. This my seventh Christmas Con because of the ones taking place during the summer.

“I am an OG in the house,” she said with a sweet laugh. “I love being here!”

‘A Cinderella Christmas Ball’

She listed the rom-com “A Cinderella Christmas Ball,” where she starred opposite Oliver Rice, as her favorite movie that she has done so far.

“This is the first film that I helped to write and it has ‘Dancing with the Stars’ type of dances such as waltzes and Gleb Savchenko choreographing,” she said.

“It was just a magical experience and the foster kid storyline pulls your heartstrings in the best way, as well as the mystery of trying to find my dad. It was a really fun movie,” she elaborated.

Danica McKellar on her children’s math books

Regarding her children’s math books, McKellar remarked, “If you need Christmas gift ideas for kids in your lives from young ages to high school geometry, I have a ton of really fun, useful, and entertaining math books at McKellar Math.com. I love making Math fun for kids.”

Favorite holiday traditions

On her favorite holiday traditions, she shared, “One of the things that I do for Christmas is that I bake a Yule Log cake, and then I love decorating it.”

“The decorations make it fun and festive,” she admitted. “I am not much of a baker so it takes me half a day. My mom gave me four pages of instructions for it, and I follow them to the tee.”

To learn more about Danica McKellar, follow her on Instagram.

