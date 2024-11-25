Danica McKellar talks about UBS arena event, new Great American Family holiday movie, and math books

Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family

On November 22nd, Danica McKellar chatted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, prior to the Christmas Tree Lighting festivities.

McKellar was a part of the 2024 inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena, which is presented by the venue and the New York Islanders. She was joined by his Great American Family co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Trevor Donovan, and Cameron Mathison.

Great American Family Christmas Festival

“It is great to be here. I am really excited. This is the first of its kind,” she admitted.

“The first Great American Family Christmas Festival here at Northwell Park at UBS Arena on Long Island. I hope you all come to see it. I’m here this weekend with Candace Cameron Bure, Trevor Donovan, and Cameron Mathison,” she said.

“Also, other stars from Great American Family will be here on various weekends, so I hope everybody comes and checks it out. It’s great because it’s not just about us… it’s about making family memories,” she elaborated.

“Bring your family and have a good time. There is ice skating, there is Santa and there are crafts… there are so many great photo ops,” she added.

New film ‘A Cinderella Christmas Ball’

Her new film “A Cinderella Christmas Ball” will premiere on Friday, November 29th on Great American Family.

“My new movie is called ‘A Cinderella Christmas Ball,’ which premieres on Friday, November 29th, which is the Friday right after Thanksgiving,” she said.

“You can do your shopping for Black Friday and you can get on your couch, relax, and put on Great American Family, and watch my movie. I am really proud of it, especially since I helped write this movie… so you will see a writing credit, which is really exciting for me,” McKellar elaborated.

“I play Chelsea, a dance teacher from Chicago, and I never knew my biological father,” McKellar said. “In the beginning of the movie, my character finds a picture of my mother wearing a wedding dress that I’ve never seen… so I go to a country in Europe in search of my biological father and other family members.

McKellar continued, “While I am there, I get a job teaching a prince a very important waltz for an upcoming event called the Cinderella Christmas Ball. He helps me with my emotional search for my father and I help him learn the waltz… the whole film has three amazing endings.”

“It is such a cathartic and beautiful movie. I am so proud of it and I will be live posting on X,” she added.

Math books

In addition, she has a passion for mathematics and for making math fun for the younger generation.

“I have 11 math books, there are all on McKellar Math, and they make great Christmas presents,” she said.

“I have math books for babies all the way through high school geometry, so if you child is struggling with Math, I have a book that makes Math fun and accessible, and not scary anymore,” she expressed.

