Danica McKellar talks about her new film ‘The Winter Palace’

Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe in 'The Winter Palace.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family

Actress Danica McKellar chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the new original film “The Winter Palace,” which premieres on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on GAC Family.

‘The Winter Palace’

Danica McKellar stars as Emily, a romance writer; however, she is not writing much right now, as she is suffering from writer’s block. She has a looming deadline and she must deliver her next book. Thankfully, Emily’s friend manages luxury properties in the Rockies. She does a bit of finagling, and now Emily is the caretaker of an estate home. There is no chance that the owners will show up as they have not been there in years. “I play a novelist with writer’s block,” she said.

This enchanting place has become a writer’s retreat. This has energized Emily’s creativity. She enjoys a roaring fire and the coziness of taking care of such a grand place.

However, one night, Emily is awakened to the sound of a motorcade. Soon, she hears the footsteps of an army of associates. They are a Crown Prince’s (Neal Bledsoe) entourage. This particular Prince isn’t just anyone. Prince Henry is the future king, and he is the current owner of this very enchanting estate home.

“I am so excited about ‘The Winter Palace’,” she exclaimed. “It is a really fun premise and it has so much comedy in it. I love this movie so much, and people are going to love it. We had a really great time making this film. It’s a mix of a lot of things: it’s a romantic comedy, and it is romantic and really funny. The actors were all fantastic in it. The entire cast was solid and magical.”

McKellar had great words about working with her luminous acting partner Neal Bledsoe, who portrayed Prince Henry. “Working with Neal was fantastic, he is fantastic and a very giving actor,” she said. “We all have great trust amongst ourselves, and I just love the way the movie turned out. It jumps off the screen. I think people are really going to have a great time.”

For people that don’t have GAC Family, McKellar shared that they can stream it live on Frndly TV.

Neal Bledsoe and Danica McKellar in ‘The Winter Palace.’ Photo Courtesy of GAC Media

On the title of the current chapter of her life, McKellar said, “The Winter Palace.” “I was heavily involved in this movie as both an actor and executive producer, especially in the editing and rewriting process. This movie has been a huge part of my existence,” she explained.

Christmas Con 2021

McKellar enjoyed being a part of Christmas Con 2021, hosted by That’s 4 Entertainment, which took place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey. “Christmas Con was fantastic,” she admitted. “It was fun interacting with the fans, which is always such a treat, but also to have a reunion with all of my actor friends from Hallmark, GAC Family, and Lifetime. It was great to have a lot of my co-stars there too.”

RomaDrama 2022

She is looking forward to participating in RomaDrama Live! 2022, which will take place in West Palm Beach, Florida, from June 24 to 26, 2022. “I am so looking forward to that,” she said.

Virtual movie premiere with RomaDrama

In the meantime, speaking of RomaDrama Live!, McKellar is excited to host “The Winter Palace” Winter Games, which includes a “Scavenger Hunt” among other fun activities to celebrate the release of “The Winter Palace” film. “We will be doing the virtual premiere party with RomaDrama,” she said. “For the Watch Party, everyone needs to wear winter colors such as white, blue, grey, or black. You could dress up or go full-on pajamas. We will be doing a Q&A and trivia an hour before the movie premieres on Saturday.”

“People can ask us questions ahead of time to answer, and they can do that by posting ‘The Winter Palace’ poster ideally on Instagram or Twitter as well. They can ask questions in the captions and the fans can tag me, RomaDrama, and GAC TV so we can see it, and then we will do shoutouts in the Watch Party,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success, McKellar said, “Feeling satisfied with the contributions that you are making to the world.”

Fans

For her fans and supporters, McKellar concluded, “I am so grateful to everyone who watches my movies and buys my math books and follows me on social media. I appreciate every single one of them. I love the fact that social media gives us the opportunity to interact with the fans.”

To learn more about Danica McKellar, follow her on Instagram.