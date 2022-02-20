Connect with us

Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe are headed to RomaDrama Live! in West Palm Beach

Actors Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe (“The Winter Palace”) are headed to RomaDrama Live! in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Published

Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe in 'The Winter Palace'
McKellar and Bledsoe starred in the new original GAC Family film “The Winter Palace,” which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “magnificent.”

Synopsis of ‘The Winter Palace’

Danica McKellar stars as Emily, a romance writer; however, she is not writing much right now, as she is suffering from writer’s block. She has a looming deadline and she must deliver her next book. Thankfully, Emily’s friend manages luxury properties in the Rockies. She does a bit of finagling, and now Emily is the caretaker of an estate home. There is no chance that the owners will show up as they have not been there in years.

This enchanting place has become a writer’s retreat. This has energized Emily’s creativity. She enjoys a roaring fire and the coziness of taking care of such a grand place.

However, one night, Emily is awakened to the sound of a motorcade. Soon, she hears the footsteps of an army of associates. They are a Crown Prince’s (Neal Bledsoe) entourage. This particular Prince isn’t just anyone. Prince Henry is the future king, and he is the current owner of this very enchanting estate home.

To learn more about Danica McKellar, follow her on Instagram. For more information on Neal Bledsoe, follow him on Instagram.

RomaDrama Live!

RomaDrama Live! will take place at West Palm Beach, Florida, from June 24 to 26, 2022. Gabrielle Graf Palmer is a co-founder and partner of RomaDrama Live!, along with her lifelong best friend and business partner, Sara Lunsford.

To learn more about RomaDrama Live! in West Palm Beach, check out their official website and follow them on Instagram.



In this article:Actor, danica mckellar, gac family, Neal Bledsoe, romadrama, the winter palace
