Dan Payne talks about ‘Corrective Measures’ film, remembers Cameron Boyce

Dan Payne. Photo Credit: Rebecca Roberts Studios

Actor Dan Payne chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the film “Corrective Measures,” and the digital age. He also remembered the late but great Cameron Boyce.

“Initially, it was pure excitement,” he exclaimed. “Elation. And I say ‘initially’ because when I first heard the news that I was to play ‘Payback’, I didn’t have the time to process and grasp that it meant I would be filming in a feature film with Bruce Willis in a major role. That’s been a part of the ‘dream’ for a long time.”

“After that dust settled, that’s when some of the nerves crept in,” he said. I mean I grew up with Bruce Willis as the definition of ‘cool’. I guess I’m saying it was a bit of a roller coaster – in the best possible way. We filmed a large portion of the movie in Vancouver before catching up to Mr. Willis in Atlanta (Georgia).”

“I was thankful for that time to settle into the character and find comfort with it all before working with him. That said, he was very gracious and kind. I loved every minute of the whole experience and would welcome it again in a heartbeat,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital actor, he said, “I think it’s a fantastic time to be an actor. Like everything, it’s always changing and evolving but I feel like streaming and the digital age have created a far greater demand for content. That increased demand for content allows for more opportunities for actors to do their craft, be discovered, or tell their stories.”

“I believe this evolution has also created more platforms and outlets for once quieted voices or voices without a space to now speak. The more stories that are told and told well, the more people can feel heard or seen and therefore feel connected. Connection is everything to me,” he added.

‘Descendants’ franchise

He spoke about doing the “Descendants” franchise and working with the late Cameron Boyce.

“The Descendants franchise turned out to be far more than I imagined it would be,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of Disney movies since I was a kid and being a part of such an incredible film franchise that my kids could (and do) enjoy was awesome. While we were filming the first one, I could tell that there was an incredible group of talent, led by a brilliant director surrounded by fantastic teams (props, costumes, set dec, choreography) but I had no idea the impact it would have on the audience when it came out.”

“When you film something like that, you get a sense that maybe you’re a part of something special, but you never know. The core cast was remarkable. They are triple threats that can act, sing, and dance brilliantly. And with Kenny Ortega at the helm there was an added magic you could just feel,” he said.

“Everyone brought these films to a new level, from costumes to choreography. And every once in a while, I would have a flash of awareness that I get to play the iconic character of King Beast. What a gift in so many ways,” he exclaimed/

He continued, “Even though there was so much joy and magic connected to these movies, there is an undeniable heartache that comes with it. The loss of Cameron Boyce, a beautiful soul in every way, still has a deep impact on fans and friends alike. I can say that with total confidence since I had the great fortune to work and play alongside him for all that time.”

“Cameron was an insanely gifted spirit with a philanthropic soul,” he said. “You couldn’t help smiling when he flashed his intoxicating smile your way. I recall getting caught up just watching him freestyle dance between takes for fun. It was an honor to work with him. Cameron was the kind of energy that lifted a room and elevated others. The kind of energy I hope his memory (and The Cameron Boyce Foundation) will continue to help grow. I think the world needs more of it and because of that, I think he will always be remembered and missed tremendously.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “My brother (Josh), sister (Cathy) and I would always tell each other to ‘always get up one more time than you get knocked down. I’m not sure who said it first, but we adopted it wholeheartedly.”

“I tried, and continue to try, to live by that from the early days of my athletic career right through to today. I believe persistence and passion are key elements. And I believe that means that you must love the journey. There is a lot of work involved between those pay-off days on set – classes, auditions, meetings, headshots, social media (still learning that aspect), PR. It’s a volatile industry with many ups and downs and I think it’s important to learn to embrace all of it. And I would also want to tell them to understand what ‘success’ means for them,” he elaborated.

“I know that, for me, achieving certain incremental goals along the path to bigger ‘dreams’ equaled success. Achievements or goals like getting an agent then getting into certain casting directors’ rooms then booking an actor/speaking role then onward and upward. And I would tell them that there’s no singular path to that success. No road map. Everyone’s journey is pretty unique,” he said.

Motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, he said, “My primary motivation is my family. They are an amazing support system that helps keep me going and I want to honor that every day as best I can. Although earlier in my career, to be completely honest, it was a fear of failure.”

“I have slowly emerged from that fear but there are days. Luckily, this career is an intoxicating experience that can generate an intense feeling of connection. I feel like acting is a job that allows me, maybe even demands that I, forever chase that euphoric state of connection. So, if you are asking from purely an acting standpoint, it would be that – the pursuit of connection,” he said.

Mental Health

He shared his insights on mental health awareness. “Recently I’ve found the strength to talk about my struggles with mental health and how talking about it has brought about incredible changes in my life. I suffer from depression and have for a very long time. I hid it from everyone… Not too long ago, I was in a very dark place,” he said.

“I’ve written and re-written this sentence so many times trying to make it acceptable which doesn’t seem right so, I nearly convinced myself to drive my truck off a bridge. At that moment I felt absolute fear and felt like I’d hit my rock bottom. After sitting alone for a very long time, I chose to drive home. I then made the decision to tell my wife and fully expected her to leave me. She didn’t leave and, in fact, did the complete opposite,” he said.

“We talked for a long time, and she was, and continues to be, so supportive as I am on this journey toward mental health. I know first-hand how life-changing it can be to talk about it. I want to be open about my struggles with the hope that it helps someone else do the same. It was a very scary step to take but worth it. I hope that being open and talking about it also helps remove the stigma around mental health,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Success, for where I’m at in my life, means learning to live authentically. It’s a new concept for me and part of learning to deal with my depression. It encompasses all aspects of my life and it has been a big learning curve.”

“I stumble and fumble at times but prefer that to the exhausting alternative of hiding. For where I am at now, success involves finding a better sense of self so I can find more happiness in life and possibly share it with others from a more grounded, truthful place,” he said.

He concluded about “Corrective Measures,” “It is a graphic novel turned movie set in world’s most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary, where some worst criminals in the world are kept. Things go sideways and chaos ensues. It’s an unapologetic popcorn movie with a lot of big characters, fights, and smart-ass remarks. It was an absolute blast to make. So hopefully people can sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy the ride.”