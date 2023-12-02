Dan Amboyer talks about starring in ‘Lone Star’ production Off Broadway

Dan Amboyer. Photo Courtesy of 'Lone Star.'

Actor Dan Amboyer chatted about starring in “Lone Star” production Off Broadway.

Playing Ray in ‘Lone Star’

Amboyer plays the role of Ray in this Off Broadway show opposite Matt de Rogatis, who portrays Roy. “It’s awesome! It’s a demanding role in a demanding play,” he said. “The play has a dark premise—my brother Roy returned home two years ago from Vietnam and is struggling to re-enter his life. PTSD, addiction. But then I play Ray, who is determined to bring his brother back into the light.”

“Ray is a simple man on the surface, an auto mechanic with Sunoco-heat-lamp-hot-dog tastes. But he has a deep well—empathy, humor, and some complicated skeletons hanging in his closet,” he said.

“There’s a lot to dig in there and explore,” he admitted. “It’s a role that can hold as much as you can bring to it—as deep a well of vulnerability and humor as you can muster up. So there is always something new to explore and tinker with in the performances night to night.”

Working with Joe Rosario as the director

On collaborating with Joe Rosario as the director, he said, “I love working with Joe. I feel like I do my best work when a director is there to guide, suggest, hold up a mirror to what you are doing—and offer valuable feedback and fresh ideas.”

“Joe trusts us actors to explore, allow rehearsal time to be impulsive, and then eventually carve out the performance together. Having that trust has allowed me to be more daring and feel a sense of safety. I very much appreciate that,” he said.

Experience in ‘Lone Star’

On being a part of “Lone Star,” he shared, “I joined Lone Star about a day before rehearsal started. I was not familiar with the play before this process. While other actors were already memorized for the first day of our short rehearsal period, I was just taking it almost one page at a time—learning as I went. I enter the play and am onstage for some 80 minutes, through many ups and downs.”

“I had to approach the work with a certain Zen mindset and trust that it would all come together. That I would know the words. Fortunately, I am paired with some truly fantastic scene partners—so I have always felt confident that we would find the play together.

“Less than two weeks after accepting the role (and meanwhile shooting a supporting a role in a film, and leaving town for Thanksgiving) I was onstage in front of an audience. So it’s been a bit of a wild ride,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he remarked, “I focus on the positive aspects of social media. There are many challenges to it, but I value this new phenomenon of a direct artist-to-audience connection.”

“I can post something without the filter of a press agent, or a committee approval process. I can say what I believe in, how I feel about something. I can share things about my life and experience, instantly. Which I feel is an awesome opportunity as well as responsibility,” he said.

He continued, “When I first started in the business, I went through “press training” for projects—I had a full binder of info about how to handle myself in interviews, what to say, what not to. And you’re always escorted to interviews by press reps. I ‘came out publicly’ in 2017 in People Magazine when I married my husband. Something I was directly warned about by influential folks in the business, as it would negatively affect my career trajectory.”

“Since then, I’ve valued authentically connecting with folks who may be struggling with their identities—all over the world. It would have meant something to me as a teenager to have had visible out people to see,” he said.

“To see what might be possible, beyond the limits of my immediate small teenage world. So I take that seriously. Admittedly, however, I have much less time to post now that my husband and I have two children,” he shared.

‘Uncoupled’

Amboyer also discussed being a part of “Uncoupled,” where he starred opposite Neil Patrick Harris. “I loved working on ‘Uncoupled’,” he said. “Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”) and Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) are the best TV bosses out there. I previously worked with Darren for a few years on Younger, and some of the crew and writing team transitioned onto Uncoupled.”

“So doing this new show was like a homecoming. And it’s a gift to be on a show that you can just trust is going to be great—to have great heart, and humor. I infinitely trust their taste and vision. And Neil is consummate professional and comedian. We had a lot of fun,” he acknowledged.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Amboyer said, “All I ever wanted to be was a good, solid, working actor. Whether in regional theatre, Broadway—don’t think I ever dreamed someone would hire me for a tv show or movies for a long time—but really whoever would have me.”

“My advice would be to take all the opportunities that come your way. For a long time. Take a lot of class. Be willing to be the least experienced, ‘well-primed,’ actor in the room. Play the small parts. Be humble and always watch and learn from the other actors around you. Especially your seniors. That’s how you truly learn. By doing, watching, and learning,” he elaborated.

“Show up to rehearsal when you aren’t called,” he said. “Watch others work, listen, learn. Understudy. Be the hardest working actor in the room, never lazy. I’ve always been so happy just being in a rehearsal room. You have to truly love this work, or else, in the end—it’s not worth it.”

Success

On his definition of success, Amboyer said, “Success would be that elusive feeling that you are bringing your whole self to your work—all that you are capable of—and meanwhile being able to support yourself and your family. Also to achieve some dreams on your bucket list, one by one, bit by tiny bit, however long that takes.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Lone Star’

Amboyer concluded about “Lone Star,” “I hope that the play is a gripping, fun, slightly un-hinged ride for the audience each night. I hope they feel the bond between the two brothers. The faith that you can emerge from truly dark, trauma—and come out the other side.”

