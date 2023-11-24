Damon Runyan of ‘Degrassi’ talks about his new romantic comedy

Actor Damon Runyan. Photo Courtesy of Tim Leyes

Canadian actor Damon Runyan of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” chatted about his new Great American Family film, which will premier on Saturday, November 25.

Aside from “Degrassi,” he is known for his acting work in “Gangland Undercover” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” the latter of which he described as a “good process.”

Runyan stars opposite Danica McKellar. “The whole process was really heartwarming,” he admitted. “Danica reached out to me, and we did a meeting together via Zoom where the connection was real right from the start.”

Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

In the romantic comedy “A Royal Date for Christmas,” Bella Sparks (Danica McKellar), owner of Bella Sparks Couture, takes on a demanding new client “Stefan” (Damon Runyan) to outfit for a week of high stakes meetings and events after his luggage goes missing.

Stefan asks Bella to be his “official plus one” for many of the formal soirees, a request Bella accepts with good humor. Imagine Bella’s reaction when she accidentally discovers “Stefan” is Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford.

“The royalty aspect of it was a lot of fun,” he admitted. “The same holds true for the British accent, which was challenging but funny.”

“Playing a duke was a whole new different world,” he acknowledged. “It was fun in the sense that there was a lot of entitlement that goes with it.”

‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’

On his experience doing “Degrassi,” he said, “It was funny because I played a basketball coach and when I first signed on to play him, the arc wasn’t established. I was literally the basketball coach, and then my character turned into a bad guy.

Damon Runyan. Photo Courtesy of Tim Leyes

The digital age

“As an actor, I don’t like the aspect of looking at myself all the time, the social media presence in that regard. It is great in terms of publicity; it’s fantastic. It’s a complicated relationship I have. I try to shy away from the vanity of it, but at the same time I realize that it’s a necessary evil to some extent.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Runyan said, “I am deeply immersed in fatherhood. I believe this chapter is about an awakening to the authenticity, and being okay with your individual poise. It’s a constant process.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Runyan said, “Success used to be about financial rewards and status. Now, it has turned more into authenticity, and being able to lead with love.”

“Also, to encounter my fellow human being without the artifice of judgment or status,” he added.

Closing thoughts on his new Great American Family movie

Runyan concluded about this movie, “Hopefully, it will inspire people to be able to believe in love even though their hearts may be broken. The next connection is just around the corner, and it’s often found in the places where you least expect to find it.”

To learn more about Canadian actor Damon Runyan, follow him on Instagram.