Dame Vera Lynn’s jewelry to be sold to help charities

Dame Vera Lynn Jewellery Auction will take place in Sussex on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Dame Vera Lynn
Dame Vera Lynn. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The Dame Vera Lynn Jewellery Auction will take place in West Sussex on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Dame Vera Lynn, affectionately dubbed as the “Forces Sweetheart” passed away on June 18, 2020. Her precious pendants, dazzling diamonds and beloved locket are just some of the prized possessions that will be sold at a charity auction.

Several items from her private jewellery collection will go on sale at Toovey’s Washington saleroom in West Sussex on 16 March, in aid of her Charitable Trust.

A particular highlight of the sale is a large late-Victorian diamond-set heart shape pendant locket pavé, set with old cut diamonds. Alongside the pendant locket are several special rings, bracelets, necklaces, and brooches that Dame Vera often wore and deeply cherished.

Her family said they had decided to offer them to the public in keeping with Dame Vera’s passion for good causes.

Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter, remarked, “My mother’s jewellery reflected points of love in her life. Her charitable work was very precious to her so it is very fitting that the pieces of jewellery we have entered for auction at Toovey’s will benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.”

Toovey’s Chairman, Rupert Toovey stated, “I have long admired the work of the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust and I am delighted that Dame Vera’s jewellery will be sold to benefit the charity so close to her heart.”

“Dame Vera Lynn was always outward-facing and generous in using her gifts to make a difference to people’s lives, especially in the communities which she was particularly passionate about – those who served their country bravely in our Armed Forces, children with disabilities, and more recently, those she described as ‘the silent soldiers’ in our marvellous NHS,” she elaborated.

