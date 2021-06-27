Dame Vera Lynn honored with her own meadow on the White Cliffs of Dover

Dame Vera Lynn. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The late but great Dame Vera Lynn was recently honored with her own meadow on the White Cliffs of Dover. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This meadow is in memory of Dame Vera Lynn, who was affectionately known as “The Forces’ Sweetheart.” She passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 103.

The family of Dame Vera launched a fundraiser appeal for a memorial statue for the legendary entertainer on the first anniversary of her death. Sculptor Paul Day was selected to create the memorial near the White Cliffs of Dover.

The meadow was officially renamed “Dame Vera Lynn Down” at a ceremony a few weeks ago. In addition, a footpath leading to the cliff tops was renamed “Dame Vera Lynn Way” by the Dover District Council.

Virginia Lewis-Jones is Dame Vera’s daughter and she told BBC that her mother would have been “absolutely delighted to have the wildflower meadow named after her.”

Their goal is to keep memories of Dame Vera alive for future generations. She was best known for such iconic songs as “We’ll Meet Again,” “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “Auf Wiederseh’n, Sweetheart,” and the patriotic tune “There’ll Always Be an England,” among many others.

Prior to her passing last year, Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Dame Vera Lynn on April 29, 2020, as one of her very last interviews.