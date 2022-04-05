Dame Jane Campion shatters the glass ceiling with the Best Director Oscar

Dame Jane Campion wins the Oscar for 'Best Directing.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

There is nothing like a dame! Dame Jane Campion was able to shatter the glass ceiling in Hollywood. She won the coveted 2022 Academy Award for “Best Director” for her magnificent film “The Power of the Dog.”

This milestone makes her the third woman in history to win the Oscar for “Best Director.” Chloe Zhao won last year for directing “Nomadland,” and Kathryn Bigelow had won in 2009 for “The Hurt Locker.”

Dame Jane is also the first woman in Oscar history to have been nominated twice for “Best Director,” and she holds a total of five Oscar nominations as a filmmaker. She was previously nominated for “Best Director” back in 1994 for “The Piano,” where she lost to Steven Spielberg (who triumphed for “Schindler’s List”) but she did win the Academy Award for “Best Original Screenplay” for “The Piano.”

“I just wanted to say big love to my fellow nominees,” she said in her humble acceptance speech, acknowledging the other gifted directors. “I love you all, you’re all so extraordinarily talented, and it could have been any of you.”

Dame Jane continued, “I love directing because it’s a deep dive into story, yet the task of creating a world can be overwhelming. On ‘The Power of the Dog,’ I worked with actors I’m moved to call my friends. They met the challenge of the story with the depth of their gifts.”

She went on to thank Thomas Savage, who was the late author of the 1967 novel “The Power of the Dog.” “It would be impossible without the man I never met, Thomas Savage. He wrote about cruelty, wanting the opposite, kindness.”

“Thank you, Academy. It’s a lifetime honor,” she expressed.

In an interview following the Oscar ceremony, she remarked, “I am very proud to have won tonight, for my film and for my cast.”

“Also, just to be another woman who’s going to be followed by a fourth, a fifth, a sixth, a seventh, and an eighth. I am very excited by the fact that this is moving fast now. We need it. Equality matters,” she explained.

Aside from directing “The Power of the Dog,” she also wrote the film’s screenplay. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

She also won “Best Director” at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Satellite Awards, and the prestigious Directors Guild of Amerca Award, the latter of which was for “Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film.”

Originally from New Zealand, she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM) in the 2016 New Year Honours, for her services to the film industry.

The trailer of “The Power of the Dog” may be seen below.

The synopsis of “The Power of the Dog” is as follows: “A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.”

“The Power of the Dog” is available for streaming on Netflix. It garnered a total of 12 Oscar nominations, which was the most of any movie at this year’s ceremony.