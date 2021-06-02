Dame Helen Mirren to narrate ‘When Nature Calls’ on ABC

Dame Helen Mirren. Photo Credit: Harald Krichel, Wikimedia Commons

Dame Helen Mirren will be narrating the unscripted series “When Nature Calls” on ABC, which takes a comedic look at the lighter side of nature. Digital Journal has the scoop.

According to TVLine, “When Nature Calls” is based on the BBC Studios comedy “Walk on the Wide Side, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren.” It will feature comedians that are putting words in the mouths of various animals in gripping footage from all over the globe.

“When Nature Calls” is an unscripted wildlife comedy that will premiere on Thursday, June 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

“I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the ‘true inner lives’ of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet,” Dame Helen remarked in a press statement.

In other Dame Helen Mirren news, she portrays Peg in the Amazon series “Solos” and she plays Dorothy Bunton in “The Duke.” She also stars as Queenie in “F9.”

Dame Helen Mirren is an Academy Award, Tony, and Emmy award-winning actress.