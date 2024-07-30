Connect with us

Dale Ann Bradley talks about her three 2024 IBMA nominations

Bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley chatted about her three 2024 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) nominations.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bradley is up for “Female Vocalist of the Year,” “Song of the Year” for “Kentucky Gold” and “Gospel Recording of the Year” for “God Already Has.”

On her three 2024 IBMA nominations, Bradley said, “I feel very fortunate to be in the running, and I appreciate anytime that anybody has a nod to what I do. I don’t take it for granted.”

IBMA ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ nod

On scoring a nod for “Female Vocalist of the Year,” Bradley said, “I am honored to be in there… Any time I show up in there, I just feel very honored and fortunate because there is a lot of good females coming up the pack.”

Bradley has won this category six times in her illustrious career, in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2021, respectively. Bradley is affectionately known as the “Queen of Bluegrass Soul.”

‘Kentucky Gold’

On earning a nod for “Kentucky Gold,” Bradley said, “That felt good in particular because it came from the ‘Kentucky For Me’ album.”

“I had never gotten a chance to work with Sam Bush before, so this was my opportunity to work with him, and Sam delivers every time. Sam is just amazing,” she said.

‘God Already Has’

Her song “God Already Has” has been nominated for “Gospel Recording of the Year.” “The song’s message means a lot to me, and it has helped me,” she admitted. “I think it will help other people too many positive changes, and I just thought it was very optimistic. It’s an amazing song and I felt privileged to be able to record it.”

‘Love Train’ with Rebecca Lynn Howard

Bradley collaborates with Rebecca Lynn Howard on “Love Train.” “The Rebecca Lynn Howard duet was something else,” Bradley said.

“I’ve known Rebecca ever since she was a kid. I’ve followed her career and she has done so well. I knew she would just do wonderful on this song, and she did. We didn’t get to record together because of scheduling and because COVID was still going on,” Bradley elaborated.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, Bradley shared, “I am going to keep on going, as long as the Lord lets me go. We will keep on meeting people and singing. I am looking forward to seeing where this journey goes.”

“I am making a new album, and I am midway through it,” she revealed. “I am excited about it too. I am going to put it out and hopefully, people will find something on there that they like.”

Success

On her definition of success, Bradley remarked, “Success means being able to do what you love and having people relate to the music; that’s success to me.”

“If you have friends and people that love you, your health, and you do what you love, then that’s success,” Bradley acknowledged.

Message for her fans

For her fans, she said, “I hope I continue to make music that they enjoy, and music that they can relate to. I still feel the need to do the story songs, and songs about the good and the bad things in life because that helps us deal with things, grieve, and celebrate. Music can help you heal and it can help you get through things.”

Her album “Kentucky For Me” is available on Apple Music by clicking here.

To learn more about bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website.

In this article:Album, Artist, bluegrass, dale ann bradley, Female, kentucky for me, kentucky gold, rebecca lynn howard, song of the year, vocalist
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos

