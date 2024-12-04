Cynthia Erivo defies gravity, furnishes her definition of success

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in 'Wicked.' Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios.

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo has been taking the entertainment industry by storm thanks to her acting work in the film “Wicked,” where she stars opposite Ariana Grande.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” A woman that embodies this wise quote is Cynthia Erivo.

In this musical fantasy film, Erivo plays Elphaba opposite Grande’s Glinda. The movie has received rave reviews from fans, critics, and industry peers; moreover, it has been generating Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG buzz, and rightfully so.

Synopsis of ‘Wicked’

The synopsis is: “Wicked,” the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power.

Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship.

Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.

Cynthia Erivo reflects on her ‘Wicked’ journey

“This journey has been long, and paved with bright, yellow brick,” Erivo said. “We have laughed and cried, held hands and walked side by side, our lives intertwined, and because of that, we were irrevocably changed for good.”

“We gained more than a movie,” she expressed. “We gained a love letter to love, friendship, the celebration of the things that make us different, special, and beautiful, and the bravery it takes to change your mind.”

A British actress and singer, Erivo went on to thank her character, Elphaba, for the “gifts that she brought her.”

A scene from ‘Wicked’ courtesy of Universal Studios

Cynthia Erivo on Ariana Grande

Erivo had great words about her luminous “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande. “I love you. You are the truest, kindest, human being. It has been an honor to share this experience of a lifetime with you,” Erivo said.

Cynthia Erivo on director Jon M. Chu

Erivo describes her director Jon M. Chu as her “dear captain.” “Thank you for your trust and your belief, your heart and imagination. You lead us with love and it is all over that screen. From me to you….look it’s tomorrow. ‘Wicked’ is now yours, from us with love,” she said.

Erivo is an Oscar win away from an EGOT

Erivo is only an Academy Award win away from EGOT status. She has already won a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award for playing Celie in “The Color Purple.”

She has been nominated for an Oscar twice for “Best Actress” and for “Best Original Song” for her work in “Harriet.”

Cynthia Erivo defines the word success

When asked by this journalist about her definition of the word success, Erivo said, “That’s an interesting question. Success is whatever makes you happy. If you are happy in the end, then you are successful.”

