Cynthia Bailey talks about starring in ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ on BET

Cynthia Bailey in 'Who's Cheating Who?' Photo Courtesy of BET+.

Actress, model, and TV personality Cynthia Bailey chatted about starring in the new movie “Who’s Cheating Who?” on BET+.

The synopsis is: Infidelity, desire, and betrayal collide in this explosive drama. When two couples intertwine, a web of lies and deceit unravels, leading to a shocking climax. Can love survive the ultimate betrayal?

It was directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson, and it also stars Apryl Jones, Blue Kimble, and Darius McCrary. It will be available to stream on August 29th on BET+.

On her experience in this film, Bailey said, “It was amazing. Playing Maxine was fun for me. I play a psychotherapist, who very much needs therapy herself in a lot of ways.”

“There are a lot of twists and turns,” she admitted. “It was such an honor to work alongside our leading lady, Ms. Apryl Jones, we did such great work together, and she pulled out so much out of me.”

Working with Wendy Raquel Robinson as director

“Being directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson was incredible,” Bailey exclaimed. “This is my first leading role, so I am still learning and growing as an actress. We all came together and brought you guys this incredible story.”

“I think we’ve all been through a bad relationship, so I think people will relate to a lot of the lies and deception, and the drama that goes on. There is never a dull moment in this movie… it’s all over the place,” Bailey added.

Working with Blue Kimble

On working with Blue Kimble, Bailey said, “For me, I had a great time with Blue. I got to have some fun scenes with him. What I can appreciate about Blue as an actor is that he really just shows up for himself and for the other actors.”

“Blue helped boost my self-esteem from the start and he told me ‘you got this’ and ‘you can do this’. Just trust yourself, and let’s go,” Bailey added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Bailey said, “I love the fact that streamers are able to come up with so much content and put so many things out there. That gives actors and directors more opportunities to make movies and create. I love how quick the turnaround is. We shot this movie in 10 days.”

“We work hard to perfect our craft, and we want work,” Bailey said. “It is nice to turn on the streamers and to see my actor friends all working.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, Bailey said, “Go for it but be ready to do the work since this is not for the weak! Also, be consistent and be ready to do the work.”

“There is a big respect component that comes in this game, where you have to show up and people need to see that you are coming to be a part of the mission in a very real way,” she elaborated.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Bailey said, “Love.”

“Everything has come from a place of love,” she admitted. “Love is the nucleus of everything that I am doing in this point of my life, so, if something is not coming from a place of love, then I don’t want it.”

To learn more about Cynthia Bailey, follow her on Instagram.