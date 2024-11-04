Cyndi Thomson talks about her new music and the digital age

Cyndi Thomson. Photo Courtesy of Cyndi Thomson.

Country singer-songwriter Cyndi Thomson chatted about her new music, which include her songs “Liar,” “Those Days Are Gone,” and her latest single “Silent Night.”

‘Liar’ song

On her song “Liar,” she said, “It was one of my favorite songs that I had written for this project and this group of songs. I’m a big love song and heartbreak kind of girl, I love writing them.”

“When this came out, I was excited because I knew it was going to be a big one for me. It certainly was… even the music video really made it come to life, and it helped me tell that story. It just worked,” she said.

‘Those Days Are Gone’ song

Regarding her song “Those Days Are Gone,” she shared, “I had written it a long time ago. I knew that it would be something really special at the right time.”

“We decided to release that, and it has taken off. It is another one of my favorites. I love the concept of looking back on love, and just the beauty of those kind of memories,” she added.

New holiday single ‘Silent Night’

Thomson is excited for her latest single, the holiday tune “Silent Night,” which came out on November 1st. “I am so excited about it,” she admitted.

“I knew I wanted to do a Christmas song, I just couldn’t make up my mind on which one, I just wanted to do it really different, and I feel that we accomplished that,” she noted.

“My husband did a beautiful job producing that in our little studio that we have here, and it is such a great song,” she added.

Success of ‘What I Really Meant to Say’ single

On the success of her chart-topping single “What I Really Meant to Say,” she said, “It did go No. 1, and that was so surprising to everybody. It was a fast hit song, and it was a little overwhelming, but really amazing. It was meant to be!”

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she revealed, “I am releasing an EP next year. We are going to start releasing new music in January, and on that EP, we will have a cover song.”

“Stay tuned,” she hinted. “I am hoping we just keep this train rolling and that we get to keep doing music. I love it and I love being back.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, Thomson said, “It is all very different. Sometimes, I just drive down the road, and I just jot things down. Or it could be a moment or a melody that would inspire thoughts. It really depends.”

“Sometimes, I could watch a movie and think of the polar opposite of the movie, and write that song. It just comes in different ways,” she said.

November 25th show at Chief’s on Broadway

She is looking forward to her November 25th show at Chief’s on Broadway in Nashville with Chuck Wicks and Stevenson Everett.

“I am so excited. To be down on Broadway at Chief’s is really cool,” she admitted. “I am a super fan of the guys that are playing with me. It will be fun… I love doing writers rounds because I get to tell the stories behind the songs.”

“This way, you really get to bring people into your world. They shows feel intimate and the theater is beautiful, and it makes for a really beautiful night,” she added.

The digital age

On being a recording artist on the digital age, Thomson said, “It’s interesting because it’s a whole new world. When I was on Capitol Records, there was only one way of releasing music and there was no social media, which is so interesting. So, jumping right back in has been really interesting”.

“What I love about the digital age is that it draws you closer to your community and people have more access to you,” she noted.

“It is a beautiful way of sharing music and there are so many great things about it. Sometimes, it is complicated, but I feel like we’ve figured things out,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “I am trying to be the best version of myself.”

“I want to make great music, I want to be a wonderful mom, and living my life to the fullest without fear,” she said. “I have two kids and I’ve been living the mom life, and I’ve loved every second of it. Now, it is time for me to step back in. My kids are in a good age for me to do this. It has been fun.”

Dream duet choices

Thomson listed Chris Stapleton, Vince Gill, and John Mayer as her dream duet choices in music. “There are so many guys out there that I would love to sing with,” she admitted. “I write with Vince Gill sometimes; he is a really great guy.”

Superpower of choice

Her superpower of choice would be “invisibility.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Thomson said, “My version of success is looking at my children, watching them live out their dreams, live their best lives and be good people. I am watching that now, so I feel that’s what success is to me.”

“Silent Night” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about country artist Cyndi Thomson, follow her on Instagram.