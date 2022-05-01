Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Cybill Shepherd and Erik Fellows to star in ‘A Beating Heart’ horror film

Golden Globe award-winning actress Cybill Shepherd will be starring in the new horror film “A Beating Heart” with actor Erik Fellows.

Published

Erik Fellows and Cybill Shepherd
Erik Fellows and Cybill Shepherd. Photo Courtesy of Erik Fellows.
Erik Fellows and Cybill Shepherd. Photo Courtesy of Erik Fellows.

Golden Globe award-winning actress Cybill Shepherd will be starring in the new horror film “A Beating Heart” with actor Erik Fellows.

It will be directed by Mark David, and they will enter production this September in Mississippi. Vannessa Vasquez will also star in this film.

“A Beating Heart” is a thriller that was written by Daniel Blake Smith and Stephen Tronicek. It deals with a young man who, as a boy, witnessed his parents’ bloody murder. He must confront the memory and threat from that horrific event when the dangerous spirit that caused it suddenly reappears. 

A production of DBS Films, “A Beating Heart” will be produced by Shepherd, Smith, Erik Fellows, Clayton Turnage, and Joaquin Camilo.

Shepherd is an iconic actress and a four-time Primetime Emmy nominee for “Lead Actress.” She is also a three-time Golden Globe winner for her acting work in “Moonlighting” and “Cybill.”

Most recently, Erik Fellows won the 2022 Indie Series Award for “Best Lead Actor — Drama” for his acting work as Bobby in the digital series “Purgatory.”

His award-winning acting reel may be seen below.

In this article:a beating heart, cybill shepherd, Erik Fellows, Film, Horror, mark david, Thriller
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Haitian migrants caught between rock and hard place Haitian migrants caught between rock and hard place

World

Biden, Mexican president discuss ‘unprecedented’ migration flow

US President Biden and his  Mexican counterpart Obrador met virtually Friday to discuss "unprecedented" flows of migrants and refugees.

23 hours ago

World

Explosions still echo in Ukraine’s devastated port of Mariupol

Charred buildings, sunken ships and scattered shrapnel in the port of Mariupol remain a stark reminder of a siege endured by the Ukrainian city.

21 hours ago
Residents of Ruska Lozova arrived in Kharkiv after being evacuated from the key village, taken over overnight by the Ukrainian army Residents of Ruska Lozova arrived in Kharkiv after being evacuated from the key village, taken over overnight by the Ukrainian army

World

Kharkiv shelled as Russia maintains its offensive

Although Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv, the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks.

21 hours ago
A protester holds a picture of 18-year-old student Debanhi Escobar whose death in northern Mexico has triggered outcry A protester holds a picture of 18-year-old student Debanhi Escobar whose death in northern Mexico has triggered outcry

World

Student’s death stokes anger over Mexican femicide crisis

Prosecutors said they were not ruling anything out in her case, which has generated international attention.

23 hours ago