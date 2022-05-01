Cybill Shepherd and Erik Fellows to star in ‘A Beating Heart’ horror film

Erik Fellows and Cybill Shepherd. Photo Courtesy of Erik Fellows.

Golden Globe award-winning actress Cybill Shepherd will be starring in the new horror film “A Beating Heart” with actor Erik Fellows.

It will be directed by Mark David, and they will enter production this September in Mississippi. Vannessa Vasquez will also star in this film.

“A Beating Heart” is a thriller that was written by Daniel Blake Smith and Stephen Tronicek. It deals with a young man who, as a boy, witnessed his parents’ bloody murder. He must confront the memory and threat from that horrific event when the dangerous spirit that caused it suddenly reappears.

A production of DBS Films, “A Beating Heart” will be produced by Shepherd, Smith, Erik Fellows, Clayton Turnage, and Joaquin Camilo.

Shepherd is an iconic actress and a four-time Primetime Emmy nominee for “Lead Actress.” She is also a three-time Golden Globe winner for her acting work in “Moonlighting” and “Cybill.”

Most recently, Erik Fellows won the 2022 Indie Series Award for “Best Lead Actor — Drama” for his acting work as Bobby in the digital series “Purgatory.”

His award-winning acting reel may be seen below.