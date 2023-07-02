Cristian DeMeo talks about starring in the series ‘Gravesend’

Cristian DeMeo. Photo Credit: Nick Wheeleton

Rising actor Cristian DeMeo chatted about starring in the series “Gravesend,” which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“Gravesend” was written and directed by his father, William DeMeo (who also stars in it), and Michele Frantzeskos served as a producer.

‘Gravesend’

The synopsis is: A 1980’s series of events revolving around Benny Zerletta (William DeMeo), a Brooklyn based Italian-American, soldier in the Colezzo crime family. Benny depicts the difficulties that he faces with family and growing up in the footsteps of his cousin, who behind closed doors was the leader of a criminal organization in Gravesend.

On being a part of the series, DeMeo said, “It honestly feels surreal I am beyond blessed to of been featured in eight out of the nine episodes. The best part about it was working with great people.”

Playing Sammy Taramino

He was drawn to his character, Sammy Taramino, for several reasons. “I love that there are many layers to Sammy [Taramino]. He is a very conflicted character who struggles with anger and pain due to the tragic loss of his mother dying from Son of Sam. This event happened at a young age in Sammy’s life.

“His last memory in Brooklyn was tragic,” he admitted. “So to play with all these different emotions was a lot of fun. What I love most is that he’s willing to do anything for his family.”

Working with an all-star cast

DeMeo praised the guest stars this season, which included Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, Primetime Emmy winner Armand Assante, as well as Martin Kove and Jesse Kove of “Cobra Kai,” among countless others.

“Every one of those actors came with their best. And to see them work I can definitely understand why they are so good at what they do. I feel blessed that I share this show with them,” he said.

He had positive words about producer Michele Frantzeskos and her hard work ethic. “Michele is the hardest working person I know. She is patient and pleasant to be around. She does everything from the heart,” he said.

“Michele wishes everyone that works with her success. That’s the difference between her and other producers. I have never heard Michele complain once. Anyone that knows Michele knows that she is the best,” he said.

Motivations as an actor

On his daily motivations as an actor, DeMeo said, “I have to say I am a big believer in God and I thank him everyday for giving me life and strength to get through every day and every challenge I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Jesus.”

“I am motivated by the go getters that I have watched like my father. We all have to strive to be a better version of our selves every single day. When we fail we have to get up and keep going. Failure is not an option. I believe that’s true in my industry and most importantly life,” he said.

The digital age

He opened up about being an actor in the digital age, now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent. “Everything has its pros and cons,” he said. “There was something special about in person auditions. A perfect example of how everything changed id auditions. You had to go into the city to read for casting directors, directors, and writers.”

“Now there are self tape auditions that everyone can submit from home. I don’t mind the self tapes but it has brought the competition up substantially for actors. The plus is that you can perfect your tape in a timely fashion,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his plans for the future, DeMeo shared, “I just want to keep working and challenge myself as an actor. I would like the opportunity to play diverse roles. If I can inspire others and be a positive force in this world then I have something special.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, DeMeo said, “Success is not how much money you have or how famous you are. Success to me is doing God’s will for my life, and being a leader that inspires others to believe in themselves.”

“I want others to know that we all as human beings have something special. Everyday that we wake up there is opportunity to do something positive in this world,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Gravesend’

DeMeo concluded about the series, “‘Gravesend’ will throw you right back to the ’80s. It will make you both laugh and cry. I just want people to understand that this is the first time a show was done independently on this caliber. We did this show to please all of our fans and so that they can reminisce on the old ways of how New York was.”

Season 2 of “Gravesend” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

To learn more about Cristian DeMeo, follow him on Instagram.