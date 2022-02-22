Criss Angel joins forces with Franco Dragone for ‘AMYSTIKA — The Mindfreak Prequel’

Criss Angel's 'AMYSTIKA - The Mindfreak Prequel.' Photo Courtesy of APWI

Megastar magician Criss Angel and Franco Dragone have joined forces to create the new production “AMYSTIKA – The Mindfreak Prequel.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“AMYSTIKA” is a fantastical and mysterious production that immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, and jaw-dropping stunts. Fans can check it out live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“This is a new breed of entertainment that’s beautiful, haunting, mysterious, and inspiring,” Criss Angel remarked. “We believe it will be an immersive utopia,” he exclaimed.

Criss Angel’s Theater comes alive in an immersive, innovative, and interactive spectacle that rewinds time to the days before he was the “Mindfreak.”

AMYSTIKA conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph — proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams.

They help create a euphoric, enigmatic world that pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater, and a blizzard of snowfalls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.

The history-making collaboration between Franco Dragone (Celine Dion’s “A New Day”) and superstar magician Criss Angel (“Mindfreak” and “The Supernaturalists”) came from a common desire to bring the audience into the show and the show into the audience.

The combined vision of Dragone and Angel, coupled with the state-of-the-art Criss Angel Theater, will blur the boundary between live entertainment and special effects.

For more information on this new production, visit Criss Angel’s official website.