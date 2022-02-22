Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Criss Angel joins forces with Franco Dragone for ‘AMYSTIKA — The Mindfreak Prequel’

Criss Angel and Franco Dragone have joined forces to create “AMYSTIKA – The Mindfreak Prequel.”

Published

Criss Angel's 'AMYSTIKA - The Mindfreak Prequel'
Criss Angel's 'AMYSTIKA - The Mindfreak Prequel.' Photo Courtesy of APWI
Criss Angel's 'AMYSTIKA - The Mindfreak Prequel.' Photo Courtesy of APWI

Megastar magician Criss Angel and Franco Dragone have joined forces to create the new production “AMYSTIKA – The Mindfreak Prequel.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“AMYSTIKA” is a fantastical and mysterious production that immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, and jaw-dropping stunts. Fans can check it out live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“This is a new breed of entertainment that’s beautiful, haunting, mysterious, and inspiring,” Criss Angel remarked. “We believe it will be an immersive utopia,” he exclaimed.

Criss Angel’s Theater comes alive in an immersive, innovative, and interactive spectacle that rewinds time to the days before he was the “Mindfreak.”

AMYSTIKA conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph — proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams.

They help create a euphoric, enigmatic world that pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater, and a blizzard of snowfalls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.

The history-making collaboration between Franco Dragone (Celine Dion’s “A New Day”) and superstar magician Criss Angel (“Mindfreak” and “The Supernaturalists”) came from a common desire to bring the audience into the show and the show into the audience.

The combined vision of Dragone and Angel, coupled with the state-of-the-art Criss Angel Theater, will blur the boundary between live entertainment and special effects.

For more information on this new production, visit Criss Angel’s official website.

In this article:amystika, Casino, Criss Angel, franco dragone, Las vegas, Magician, Mindfreak, planet hollywood
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A serviceman from Ukrainian Military Forces walks near Novognativka village, Donetsk region A serviceman from Ukrainian Military Forces walks near Novognativka village, Donetsk region

World

Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’, US warns UN

The U.S. has warned the UN it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the...

20 hours ago
Activists in Hong Kong say they are being subjected to covert meetings, whispered threats, and mysterious phone calls as Beijing cracks down Activists in Hong Kong say they are being subjected to covert meetings, whispered threats, and mysterious phone calls as Beijing cracks down

World

The shadowy messengers delivering threats to Hong Kong civil society

Covert meetings, whispered threats, and mysterious phone calls — warnings of reprisals by authorities from shadowy messengers.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Studying the Weddell Sea ice pack is an integral part of Endurance 22 mission

The search for the Endurance will also give scientists a chance to study the pack ice in the Weddell Sea.

21 hours ago

World

Dominican Republic starts building concrete border wall with Haiti

The Dominican government began building a wall on Sunday that will cover almost half of its border with Haiti.

7 hours ago