Country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan are engaged

Jay Allen. Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen, Verge Records

Congratulations are in order for country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan. The couple announced that they are engaged on their social media pages. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Allen posted a video of him buying her the ring on his Instagram page. Morgan, in return, posted on her Instagram page: “Hey…do you wanna get married?” It is evident that her response was a “yes” and Allen echoed the same remark.

Hopefully, this translates into “I Do” to writing more songs together, and perhaps singing duets together in the future.

