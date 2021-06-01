Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan are engaged

Congratulations are in order for country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan. The couple announced that they are engaged on their social media pages. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Jay Allen
Jay Allen. Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen, Verge Records
Jay Allen. Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen, Verge Records

Congratulations are in order for country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan. The couple announced that they are engaged on their social media pages. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Allen posted a video of him buying her the ring on his Instagram page. Morgan, in return, posted on her Instagram page: “Hey…do you wanna get married?” It is evident that her response was a “yes” and Allen echoed the same remark.

Hopefully, this translates into “I Do” to writing more songs together, and perhaps singing duets together in the future.

To learn more about Jay Allen, follow him on Instagram and his website.

For more information on Kylie Morgan, visit her official homepage and follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Country, Couple, Engaged, Jay Allen, Kylie Morgan

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Be aware: The onward march of cyber threats

A review of cyber threats by the UK government shows an increasing level of new threats, coming from multiple areas. Consumers, be aware.

24 hours ago
Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world's heat-related deaths Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world's heat-related deaths

Tech & Science

Study blames global warming for 37 percent of the world’s heat-related deaths

In the last three decades, global warming has been responsible for 37 percent of heat-related deaths across the globe.

24 hours ago
100 years after Tulsa race massacre, African Americans still feel outcast 100 years after Tulsa race massacre, African Americans still feel outcast

World

100 years after Tulsa race massacre, Black residents await Biden, and reparations

In Tulsa, the city that still bears the scars of a 1921 racial massacre, African-American residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of President Joe...

20 hours ago
Utterly adorable 'chocolate frog' species found in New Guinea Utterly adorable 'chocolate frog' species found in New Guinea

Tech & Science

Utterly adorable ‘chocolate frog’ species found in New Guinea

There are lots of brown tree frogs, like this southern brown tree frog (Litoria ewingi) found in Melbourne, Australia. But wait till you see...

23 hours ago