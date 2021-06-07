Connect with us

Country artist Jay Allen to host ‘Songs to End ALZ’ evening, which will aid the Alzheimer’s Association

On Sunday, June 20, country artist Jay Allen will host “Songs to End ALZ: An evening in support of The Longest Day and the Alzheimer’s Association” in Nashville. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Jay Allen. Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen, Verge Records
Jay Allen. Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen, Verge Records

Songs to End ALZ will be a “songwriters round style” evening that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. This cause is near and dear to Jay Allen’s heart because his mother passed away from Alzheimer’s. His song “Blank Stares” is dedicated to his mother.

The lineup will include such artists as Jay Allen, Matt Ferranti, Kylie Morgan, Zach Stone, Sam Derosa, Tigirlily, After Midtown, Jason Nix, Kyle Jacobs, Meghan Linsey, Scott Stevens, James Otto, and Nate Kenyon.

Today, an estimated 50 million people all over the world are living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, including more than five million Americans. In the United States alone, 16 million friends and family members are providing their care.

To learn more about Jay Allen’s musical event on June 20, click here.

