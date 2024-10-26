Corinne Britti talks about starring in the film ‘Saturday Night’

Corinne Britti. Photo Courtesy of JMA Photography.

Actress Corinne Britti chatted about starring as real-life ’70s comedian Valri Bromfield in Sony’s biographical comedy “Saturday Night.”

‘Saturday Night’

On her experience in “Saturday Night,” she said, “It was great. I can’t say enough good things about the experience. It was completely unforgettable. It felt like we were a small part of history.”

“I had a great experience with everyone on set and I think it turned out to be a great movie,” she admitted.

Playing Valri

On her character Valri, she said, “She is an inspiration… she is such a cool person and it was really great to get to know about a person’s life that not many people know.”

“I am so glad I got this audition because I got to learn more about this really cool and interesting person in comedy history,” she added.

‘Condor’s Nest’

Britti also spoke about her experience in the action thriller “Condor’s Nest.”

“It was a crazy experience,” she admitted. “It’s a fun movie if you are interested in an Indiana Jones-type of adventure film. It was definitely outside of my general experience of characters that I typically play.”

“I played a German woman who became a Nazi hunter. That is clearly something I normally don’t get to play. I even got to learn to speak German for the role. She was yet another cool and inspiring person,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “I don’t erally have a choice. That’ the way things are now. I think it’s fine and exciting that we are more connected than we have ever been. I had the privilege to meet different people that I wouldn’t necessarily get to meet in real life.”

“The digital age has given me more opportunities as an actor,” she noted. “Ever since the pandemic, most auditions are now via self-tapes, so I’ve been very lucky.”

“The good thing about the digital age is that you don’t have to participate in it if you don’t want to,” she acknowledged.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she said, “To continue auditioning around. I’m going to get back to doing more standup now that I am less busy with my acting.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “I still consider myself one aspiring-wise. You need to be a little delusional about yourself to believe wholeheartedly that you are talented.”

“Honestly, I genuinely think there is a niche for everyone out there and you have to find it. You have to be willing to really find your people,” she added.

Dream acting partner: Kathryn Hahn

Britti listed Kathryn Hahn as her dream acting partner.

“Kathryn is very relevant right now,” she admitted. “She plays Agatha in the new Marvel show ‘Agatha All Along.’ I’ve been a fan of hers since ‘Step Brothers.’ She is so funny and so good.”

“I hope to emulate her a little bit. Kathryn is finally achieving her A-list status, and she is incredible,” Britti exclaimed.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Being able to quit my day job; that feels like success to me. Being able to pay my bills solely through acting, which I am not yet able to do.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Saturday Night’

For fans and viewers, she remarked about the movie, “I hope people get something out of it. I don’t think it’s possible to leave the theater without feeling something for this movie.”

“I think it is some astounding filmmaking, and the film nerds will be obsessed with it like I am. If you an SNL nerd, you will definitely get something out of it. Even if you are a casual fan, you will still enjoy it,” she elaborated.

“Definitely see it in a theater or with a group of people. Comedy is meant to be shared,” she concluded.

To learn more about Corinne Britti, follow her on Instagram.