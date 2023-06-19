Corey Sevier talks about his latest film and TV projects

Corey Sevier in 'The Secret Sauce.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv

Canadian actor Corey Sevier chatted about his latest acting projects, which include “The Secret Sauce” on UPtv.

He is best known for his role as Gabriel McKay on the Fox TV series “North Shore,” and as Timmy Cabot in the Canadian TV series “Lassie.”

‘The Secret Sauce’

The movie just premiered on Sunday, June 18, on UPtv, which coincided with Father’s Day. “That was a really fun project,” he admitted. “I got to brush up on my barbecue skills, which is always good. My wife appreciates that. It was a sweet story.”

In “The Secret Sauce,” Laura (Tori Anderson), a Chicago marketing executive, is sent to entice smalltown BBQ joint owner Jim (Corey Sevier) to let her company license his family’s secret sauce.

“Tori Anderson, my co-star, was wonderful to work with. It was a simple but a wonderful, simple and straightforward romance. It has some nice themes to it about family and traditions. We had a good time, and we filmed it in Montreal, Canada, out in the country,” he said.

“I played a guy, who was really laid-back with a bit of a twang. It was fun, it was a good time,” he said. “Montreal was pretty nice even though it gets cold in the winter.”

“I hope that viewers really enjoy ‘The Secret Sauce.’ It is nice romantic escapism. I hope they keep it low and slow, that’s my character’s mantra, and that’s what the film’s about,” he said.

Corey Sevier: A regular on Hallmark

He also starred in such recent Hallmark TV films as “Road Trip Romance,” Noel Next Door,” and “The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating.” “All of those were fun movies too,” he admitted.

‘Lassie’

On starring in “Lassie,” he said, “It was a very cool experience to work in ‘Lassie.’ My parents made me understand the history and significance that it has for a lot of people. It was my first lead role in a series so it was a huge learning curve for me.”

“In a show like ‘Lassie,’ we got to work with a guest star animal each week,” he said. “It was pretty incredible.”

‘North Shore’

Sevier had great words about working with Kristoffer Polaha in “North Shore.” “Kristoffer is such a great guy,” he said. “We got to spend a year in Hawaii, I hadn’t been there before even though my character was a surfer. Jason Momoa was there too, and so was Nikki DeLoach. That was yet another cool experience.”

‘Psych’

On being a part of the TV series “Psych,” he said, “Those guys are hilarious. The hardest part of my job was not laughing because they were so good comedically. I got to do two episodes with them, and I played this outlander character, where I was playing a male model, which was a lot of fun. They were so funny, I loved watching them work.”

‘Wild About Harry’

On starring in “Wild About Harry,” Sevier said, “We shot that a while back in Cape Cod, we had an incredible cast, it was set in the ’70s, with the long hair, and the Massachusetts accent. I was happy that the film had a re-release in the last year or so because I hadn’t seen it myself. It was a hidden gem that is based on a true story, and the director was fantastic. I got to do some whale watching, which was an added bonus.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Sevier said, “It’s wild. I have been doing this long enough where I remember shooting in film. It’s interesting because as a kid you are working, rehearsing it a few times, and then you shoot it, and you can hear the whirl of the film and the camera.”

“Now, with digital, it gives you a real freedom because you have real bandwidth and you don’t have to worry about running out of film. It’s pretty good,” he added.

‘Haley’

Sevier described his short film “Haley” as his “little passion project.” “My wife Kate [Pragnell] wrote it, and I am in it and I directed it. That was a teaser to a series idea we had, which was a post-apocalyptic pandemic world, and then the actual pandemic happened. There is a real Sci-fi element to it and that’s something we are continuing to develop,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sevier said, “Baby No. 2.” “We are expecting our second baby this summer,” he revealed.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Sevier said, “Professionally, I love what I do, and I hope to continue to be a part of the storytelling process. That’s professional success, the freedom to develop my own projects.”

“On a personal level, success is health and family, that’s what my parents instilled in me,” he added.

To learn more about Canadian actor Corey Sevier, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Twitter.