Comedian and actor Michael Yo talks about his new ‘Snack Daddy’ comedy special

Comedian Michael Yo. Photo Courtesy of Michael Yo.

Actor and stand-up comedian Michael Yo chatted about his new “Snack Daddy” special, which premieres today on his YouTube page.

The late U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” This quote applies to Michael Yo.

Background on Michael Yo

Yo is a two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, actor, and host, featured on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “The Adam Carolla Show.” His prior comedy special “I Never Thought” has been critically acclaimed, earning glowing reviews and rightfully so.

Yo also made it to the Quarter-Finals on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15, earning a “Yes” from all four judges.

Yo is a regular host on SiriusXM’s Pop2K and the A+E series “1,000 Ways to Dine.” He has starred in the Apple TV+ series “Amber Brown” and appeared on “Kevin Can Wait” and CBS’s “Happy Together.”

Yo also headlines across the country and hosts the popular Yo Show Podcast where he interviews celebrities like Kevin Hart, Jo Koy, and The Rock, among others.

‘Snack Daddy’ special

On his new “Snack Daddy” special, he said, “I put a lot into it. I self-funded it again. YouTube is a platform that lets you own it, and it lets you make money from it. You own the content forever and then you can make your own distribution deals, so that’s what is great.”

“I am in total control. It is fun being a part of every aspect of the special. With this one and my last special, I get to be a part of every aspect of it,” he noted.

Best part of the new comedy special

“The best part is that I talk about my family so much,” he admitted. “People didn’t believe my parents are really like they are, but I started out, people thought that there was no way my parents could be like that.”

“Then, I decided to show my parents, and I started doing a podcast with them. That’s when people saw it and that’s when things started to explode because people realized I wasn’t making things up about my parents,” he elaborated.

Yo on his podcast

“Through the podcast, I found out more family stories that I could put into this special,” he said.

“What is great is that my kids can watch this content when they grow up. I am basically making a photo album of our lives but with video. I am making a video album of our lives,” he elaborated.

“My kids, when they get older, they can show their kids. I am just honoring my parents, and I am bringing people together through my stories, and that is what I love,” he added.

Yo on Darin Brooks and the ‘Amber Brown’ cast

Yo complimented his “Amber Brown” co-star, Emmy award-winning actor Darin Brooks.

“I love Darin Brooks; he is the best! I just love him; he really is the best,” Yo exclaimed.

“The ‘Amber Brown’ cast was really like a family,” he said. “Everybody was so great on that set. I was bummed we didn’t get to do a second season; I wish we could have. If it wasn’t for COVID and different circumstances, it would have been great!”

Yo on Margaret Cho

Yo also had great words about comedy icon and Asian trailblazer Margaret Cho.

“Margaret Cho is the best. She is the OG Korean, and that’s what I love about her,” he admitted. “Margaret Cho is just a legend. I look up to her so much. She has accomplished so much, and she was at the very beginning, where there were no Asian comics. To me, Margaret paved the way for Asian comedians. I respect her so much.”

Yo shares his 2025 New Year’s resolutions

Regarding his New Year’s resolutions, he remarked, “The big word now is mobility. I just turned 50… it is about stretching and I want to walk without having back pain.”

“I am becoming everything I used to make fun of, but I love it. I feel great; I have never felt better,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Yo said, “The best part of the digital age is the ownership. The thing you write, you own them… you can publish them and put them anywhere you want, and that’s the case with me. Having freedom!”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “Trying to figure it out.”

“It’s always new,” he said. “I love being married, I love consistency, I love my kids. I love telling my kids ‘I love them’ and they know what it means, and that’s the best feeling in the world. I am blessed.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “to be invisible,” to be able to “hear what people are really saying.”

“I would love that,” he admitted. “Also, on the positive side, I would love to have a superpower where I can help people or even stop all the fires that are happening in Los Angeles. Selflessly, though, I would love to be invisible.”

Advice for young and emerging comedians

For young and aspiring comics, he encouraged them “to do the work.”

“Go on stage, and do it like a writer does it. The more you write, the better you get,” he said. “Comedy is the same way. I am getting better every time I get on stage, and I go on stage a lot.”

“What is great about comedy, it’s not about years, it’s about stage time,” he said. “You can do it for 20 years but have five years of stage time, or you can do it for five years and have 10 years of stage time.”

“Regardless, you learn every time you get up on there. I’ve never felt anything like it! It’s incredible. I love what I do, and I love making people laugh. I believe that’s why God put me on this Earth… I want to bring people together through comedy,” he elaborated.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Yo said, “Success is being able to say ‘no’ to things you had to say ‘yes’ in the past. That is true success.”

“It’s not about money or fame. It’s being able to say ‘no’ to things you had to say ‘yes’ to because you had to do it,” he explained.

Closing thoughts on the new special

For fans and viewers, he remarked about “Snack Daddy” special, “I hope people laugh and have fun with my story and relate to it.”

“Hopefully, they can watch it with their family, and it can bring people together; that’s the main thing,” he acknowledged.

“It’s a 30-minute special where people can escape from the real world, and I don’t talk about politics in it. The special is fun and enjoyable,” he concluded.

For more information on stand-up comedian Michael Yo and his tour dates, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.