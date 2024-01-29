Colton Little talks about ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Let It Kill You’

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Actor Colton Little chatted about “Days of Our Lives,” as well as his projects “Let It Kill You,” and “A Biltmore Christmas.”

Little opened up about being an actor in the digital age, and shared his thoughts on AI on the future of the entertainment scene. He also spoke about his upcoming in-person fan event in Maryland this March.

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

‘Days of Our Lives’

On being a part of “Days of Our Lives,” he said, “It has been going very well. I enjoyed being back on the show for a few episodes; those were a lot of fun. I got to see everybody, and I got to see a lot of familiar faces. I also got to see some faces that I’ve never worked with before, so that was kind of fun.”

Little complimented his on-screen acting partners Emily O’Brien, who plays his on-screen sister Theresa Donovan and Christopher Sean, who plays Paul Narita.

“Emily and I had some really beautiful scenes together,” he admitted. “I was very lucky since I got to work with both Jen Lilley and Emily O’Brien, both of which played my on-screen sister Theresa.”

Christopher Sean and Colton Little in ‘Beyond Salem: Chapter 2.’ Photo Credit: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock

“Christopher Sean is awesome. Each time I see him, it’s like seeing a brother,” he said. “I have nothing but love for that man.”

In return, Christopher Sean praised Colton Little for being “amazing” and a “great scene partner.”

For his loyal “Days of Our Lives” fans, Little concluded by expressing his sincere appreciation.

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Tony Moux

‘Let It Kill You’ short film

Little was a part of the short film “Let It Kill You,” which was written and directed by David Cornue.

““This project was so good,” he admitted. “I love those guys. That was my first time getting to work with Adam Huss and Adam Bucci, as well as getting to know them personally,” he said.

“I am so proud of them because they really pushed that project into reality by their own will and passion, so that was exciting to be a part of,” he added.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’

Most recently, he appeared in the Hallmark holiday film “A Biltmore Christmas,” which was filmed at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

“‘A Biltmore Christmas’ was an incredible experience,” he said. “I am still stunned at how well it was received and how much people loved it,” he exclaimed.

“I had a great time, I loved everyone involved in that project. It turned out so well and it felt like a quality thing to be a part of, from the locations to the costumes to the production design. Everything about that project felt premium and I am really grateful that it turned out the way it did. We had a blast making it,” he said.

Working with Kristoffer Polaha

Little had great words about Hallmark actor Kristoffer Polaha. “Kristoffer Polaha was awesome,” he said. “Kristoffer was so supportive and felt like a big brother to me. It was nice to meet his wife and his three sons, all of which came to the set.”

“The cast, which featured Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz, would sit by the fireplace in our hotel, and we would sing and talk until 2 a.m. It was nice to have those relationships on set because it’s not like that on every set. We were able to create a family atmosphere. We shared a lot of personal stories, so I feel like that bonded the cast together,” he said.

Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz. Photo Credit: David Scott Holloway, Hallmark Media

Spectrum fan event in Maryland this March

On March 23, 2024, Little is looking forward to being a part of the Spectrum Celebrity fan event in Maryland, as part of #DaytimePride24, along with actors Camryn Grimes, Mike Manning, and Cait Fairbanks. It will be hosted by Tony Moore of “Dishin’ Days.”

“I am so excited,” he said. “I’ve never met Camryn and Cait Fairbanks. Mike is in and around all of my social circles here in LA, so I feel like I’ve known him by proxy. I’ve met him even though I don’t know him really well. I am excited to spend some time with those three.”

“The fact that it’s a Pride event Is important to me personally. It is just going to be a big party, and I can’t wait for it,” he added.

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Dream Loud campaign

Little opened up about being a part of photographer Brad Everett Young’s Dream Loud campaign, which helps preserve art and music programs in school.

“That was amazing,” he said. “I was a big fan of Brad’s before I started working with him. I’ve followed his work for years on Instagram. When I got on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ he reached out to me to shoot me and I was kind of surprised yet very grateful. Now, Brad and I have become good friends.”

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Little said, “It feels uncertain. There is so much accessibility to technology and to opportunities that actors even 15 years ago didn’t have.”

“At the same time, things are moving so quickly with technology that sometimes it feels like you can’t keep up. You are always on our heels. So far, the good is outweighing the bad,” he added.

AI on the future of the entertainment industry

Little shared his thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the entertainment business. “I am not very excited about it,” he said. “I know some people are. I know it’s fascinating the way it works and the way that we can consolidate human intelligence into a collective.”

“At the same time, if it gets into the wrong hands, it can get very dangerous and scary. It is also unnerving to know that it can go in any direction,” he said.

“Humans create so much with their souls, spirits and hearts,” he added.

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

To learn more about actor Colton Little, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.