Colton Little talks about ‘Beyond Salem: Chapter 2’ on Peacock

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Actor Colton Little chatted about starring in the “Days of Our Lives” limited series “Beyond Salem: Chapter 2” on Peacock.

“Doing ‘Beyond Salem: Chapter 2’ was a ride and it still is a ride,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s the biggest project that I’ve done so far and the most responsibility. It is such a treat to see the fan reaction and how everybody is really enjoying it.”

Little played the role of Andrew Donovan opposite Christopher Sean, who reprised his role as Paul Narita. “Andrew allowed me to explore a more adventurous side of myself,” he said. “I like being adventurous but I’m pretty cautious in my real life, and he is more ready to go at any point. I’m a little bit more measured in my personal life.”

“Christopher Sean was a dream to work with,” he admitted. “Christopher truly is a gift to the entertainment industry and to the ‘Days of Our Lives’ family. He was extremely kind and patient with me. He really took me under his wing and he was a complete gentleman and somebody I am proud to call a friend now.”

Christopher Sean and Colton Little in ‘Beyond Salem: Chapter 2.’ Photo Credit: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock

The synopsis of “Beyond Salem: Chapter 2” is as follows: In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from “Days of our Lives” once again go “Beyond Salem” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Little said, “It’s a double-edged sword. Although there are more opportunities and jobs, it is sometimes difficult because the quality of jobs is not always there. We have so many shows coming and going all of the time. I hope that there is more quality content being presented.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Be yourself. It sounds so simple but there is magic in that. If you try to be something that you are not, people are going to see through the fake version of yourself and you would have to come to terms with that eventually.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Temperance.” “It is time for me to reflect and enjoy the opportunity that I got with ‘Beyond Salem’,” he said. “I also want to stay present in my personal life and remember that every day is a new day, and a new page in a book. You just need to turn the page and keep working.”

Zoom fan event

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, he will be a part of Spectrum Celebrity Events’ virtual fan event. For more information on this Zoom event, click here. “I am so excited, this is my first fan event so I am so pumped,” he said. “It is also great to know that a part of the proceeds helps True Colors United.”

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

He had great words about being a part of Brad Everett Young’s Dream Loud campaign, which works to preserve art and music programs in school. “Brad is so great, he is so much fun,” he exclaimed. “I was proud that he asked me to do it and it is really important for me to support the arts.”

Colton Little. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Little defined success as “being able to wake up every day excited about what you get to do.”

For his fans, he concluded, “Thank you, the best is yet to come, and thank you for opening your arms to Andrew and for making it such a welcoming experience.”

To learn more about actor Colton Little, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

Read More: “Beyond Salem: Chapter 2” is a compelling new original series on Peacock.