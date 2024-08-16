Colton Dixon talks about his Up + Up Tour

Colton Dixon. Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine.

Christian music recording artist Colton Dixon chatted about his Up + Up Tour, and balancing family with his music career.

Up + Up Tour

“The tour is going to be a lot of fun,” Dixon hinted. “It will be high-energy and a lot of fun. You can expect some train conductor outfits, and it will be lots of fun. We love getting to put out our own tours. It gives us free reign to shape the night.”

“There is always a little bit of something for everybody at all our shows: we will have the high-energy rock moments, and the really intimate piano ballad moments, and everything in between,” he said.

“The fans should come ready to dance, sing, and jump with us a little bit. It will be a lot of fun,” he reiterated.

Dixon is thrilled to be playing in Sarasota, Florida, on October 3rd at the Church of Hope. “We have a whole weekend in Florida, and we cannot wait,” he exclaimed.

Also, he revealed that he would love to be back performing in New York in the future. “I love New York; I love visiting, and every time I visit, I have a great time,” he said. “We don’t play there super often, unfortunately. Christian music is still working on finding its people up in New York. We are working on it… Baby steps, we will get there.”

Dixon shared that there will be new music on the way. “We don’t have an official date yet, but I am going to the studio to finish it next week,” he said.

Colton Dixon: Husband to Annie and father to twin girls

He noted that his twins are turning four years old next week. “Everything is good with them. Our twins were COVID babies; they came in August of 2020. That was such a sweet season for Annie and me. It was really cool to have that time and season with them.”

“We made the most out of it, and man, we had the biggest blessing at the end of that tunnel. Little Dior and Athens are just our favorite part of the day; we are having fun with them. Three was a fun age and I hear that four is even more fun, so we are excited,” he elaborated.

“We have two beautiful, healthy girls,” he acknowledged.

‘Sight’

His song “Sight” appears the closing credits of the movie of the same name.

“That was my first experience having a song highlighted in a film like that. That movie was so good,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Restructure.”

“Being a dad now for almost four years, and a husband now for 8.5 years, balancing road life and family life can be a challenge,” he said.

“I’ve come to terms with setting up some boundaries and some daily routines so that I am healthy and so that I can be healthy for my family,” he noted.

“I am in a restructuring season. I want to get better and make the most of our every opportunity that I have,” he added.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “teleportation.”

“With what I do, it would be so great to sleep in my own bed after a show,” Dixon said with a laugh. “It would be great to be back in my own bed with my own family. That would eliminate airports and TSA.”

Dream duet choices

Dixon listed Jon Foreman of Switchfoot and Ryan Tedder as his dream duet choice in music. “I would love to make those happen for the right songs,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Dixon said, “Success is something I would have to revisit. When I was younger, success was more on the career-driven side.”

“Now, success has less and less to do with career and accolades, and it has more to do with the health of myself and my family members,” he explained.

“If we have peace at home, that is success. It is being on the beach and seeing my girls run around and have the time of their lives… those moments are things that money can’t buy, and they are success,” he elaborated.

‘Lemonade’

Dixon is “pumped” about the song “Lemonade.” “In my view, God has provided the sugar, and now, it is responsibility to sprinkle some sugar on these lemons,” he said.

“That is what the song is about, and I want to make the most out of it. ‘Lemonade’ turned out really great. We teased it and people are digging it. I hope we release it at some point this year or next year,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on the Up + Up Tour

For fans and listeners, Dixon remarked, “I want people to feel encouraged after coming and seeing the Up + Up tour.”

“I want to spread encouragement and love. Also, it’s a party and I want people to have fun. I hope people feel a little bit better after they leave my shows,” he said about his shows.

To learn more about Colton Dixon, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.