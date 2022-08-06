Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Colombian soprano breaking opera ‘molds’

Betty Garces grew up in an impoverished port city on Colombia’s Pacific coast to the rhythm of drums and marimbas.
AFP

Published

Soprano Betty Garces grew up in the poor Colombian city of Buenaventura
Soprano Betty Garces grew up in the poor Colombian city of Buenaventura - Copyright AFP Juan BARRETO
Soprano Betty Garces grew up in the poor Colombian city of Buenaventura - Copyright AFP Juan BARRETO
Lina VANEGAS

Betty Garces grew up in an impoverished port city on Colombia’s Pacific coast to the rhythm of drums and marimbas, always with a background echo of violence.

Until she was a teenager, she had never even heard of opera. Now she is one of Latin America’s few black sopranos.

Garces is from the city Buenaventura, which ironically translates as “good fortune” but is better known for rampant poverty, crime and drug violence.

Squeezed between the jungle and the Pacific coast, 91 percent of the city’s 315,000 inhabitants are black, 41 percent are poor, and 18 percent unemployed.

“The environment in which I grew up in Buenaventura did not give me many opportunities to dream,” the singer, now 39, recalled of her young days.

At the age of 14, her parents — a math teacher and an artist — sent her away to the city of Cali, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the east and considered safer.

They did the same with her two sisters when they turned 14, “to protect us,” said Garces.

It was in Cali that she first encountered the musical genre that would change her life.

At the conservatory where she studied music, a teacher made her listen to a Richard Wagner interpretation by African American soprano Jessye Norman.

“In that moment, I don’t know what happened here, inside, but everything moved,” Garces recounted.

“I began to study singing without having any idea what opera was about…

“I had no idea what I was saying because I never heard anyone speak German. But the connection was strong.”

– Beauty from pain –

A scholarship took Garces to Germany in 2009, and she has lived there ever since.

She has appeared on stage in more than 20 countries and capital cities including Rome, Madrid, Lisbon, Bangkok and Paris.

On a recent visit to Bogota to perform in the opera Ariadna on Naxos at the Teatro Colon, she told AFP it was not only her humble background she had to overcome.

“In this world they tend to pigeonhole a lot, there are many molds… Depending on the context, I am (described as) a black woman, I am a Latin or American woman, I am a woman of big size,” she said.

“I look very different to what they expect.”

Quick to smile, Garces said she became interested in music thanks to her grandparents — one of them deaf and the other blind.

She had a strained relationship with her own parents, was bullied at school, and found refuge at her grandparents’ house.

Her grandfather played the harmonica, Garces said, recalling how she used to lie with her ear to the floor to amplify the sound and “imagined that I was in a different world.”

When her grandmother died, she cried herself hoarse. But from that grief, Garces said she found her singing voice.

“I was left alone… in that ordeal… For a 10-year-old girl, losing her only reference of love in life is very strong,” Garces recalled.

One day, amid the tears, “I began to moan,” she told AFP.

“From that moan, I started to form melodies without words. It was my soul looking for a way to release the pain.”

This is her first memory, Garces said, of “conscious chant.”

“From that moment I began to sing and I never stopped.”

In this article:alemania, Colombia, conflicto, cultura, ópera, teatro
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Herpes and shingles: Viral role in Alzheimer’s Disease revealed

By using both laboratory-grown brain cells and a 3D brain model, the researchers examined whether VZV infection caused the accumulation of beta amyloid and...

10 hours ago
A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen of its 29 lions to private buyers to free up space A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen of its 29 lions to private buyers to free up space

World

Going once, going twice… Pakistan lions up for auction

A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that won't stop...

23 hours ago
Amazon said it will buy iRobot for $61 per share along with acquiring the company's debt Amazon said it will buy iRobot for $61 per share along with acquiring the company's debt

Business

Amazon to buy Roomba-maker iRobot in $1.7 bn deal

Amazon on Friday announced a $1.7 billion deal to buy the maker of robotic vacuum Roomba.

12 hours ago
Second US delegation visits Taiwan this month Second US delegation visits Taiwan this month

World

Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country

American candy giant Mars Wrigley apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage in China.

12 hours ago