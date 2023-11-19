Connect with us

Colin McCalla talks about ‘Ruthless’ and ‘The Oval’

Colin McCalla chatted about being a part of such TV series as “Ruthless”‘ and “The Oval,” both of which were created by Tyler Perry.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Colin McCalla
Colin McCalla. Photo Credit: Abigail Gorden
Colin McCalla. Photo Credit: Abigail Gorden

Actor Colin McCalla chatted about being a part of such TV series as “Ruthless”‘ and “The Oval,” both of which were created by Tyler Perry.

He plays the role of River on both BET primetime dramas.

‘Ruthless’

“It has been fun. It was my first big job out of college. I booked it in 2020, and it has allowed me to sink in to a character, and I was able to take on a really sizeable role. Honestly, it has challenged me to explore the full range of my acting abilities.”

“We shoot in an insanely fast pace. You are pushed to your limits in the best ways but I am grateful for the experience,” he added.

‘The Oval’

On crossing over to “The Oval,” he said, “It was similar but disconnected. In Ruthless, everything happens in the compound so all of us are together all the time. ‘The Oval’ was very separated. It was also really nice. Working with Daniel Croix, who plays the first son, was also really fun.”

“I hope the fans keep watching because River is full of surprises; he has way more up his sleeve always. Everyone is always plotting on those shows,” he added.

Being dialogue-heavy

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he said, “I was always into academics. I was a Math major in college. I was always a nerd growing up, and I was always structured, so that allowed me to take it piece by piece. Math is a major where you learn how to think critically and logically.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “Television has changed so much in the past 20 years. It’s great because there is a lot of content, but at the same time, it gets diluted because there is so much content. I want my work to get seen by as many people as possible.”

“Honestly, social media is an incredible tool just to network and stay connected with people,” he added.

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “I’m very reflective where my place is in the universe and where my career falls,” he said. “Outwork any sense of self-doubt, that is very important to me. I would rather rely on my work ethic than my talent to push me forward; that gives me peace of mind because it is something I can control more.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Learn how to act, whether that is in my class or in life.”

Future plans

McCalla is looking forward to shooting Season 6 of “All American” on The CW in the next few weeks. “I play a recurring role in Season 6,” he admitted. “I am also trying to produce a short in the next couple of months.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, McCalla said, “Renaissance.” “I feel like I’m really entering a new chapter,” he said. “I’m propelling myself towards the next phase of life.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, McCalla said, “Success means looking forward to tomorrow every day. I am always working towards that.”

To learn more about actor Colin McCalla, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Bet, Colin McCalla, Digital Age, Drama, primetime, ruthless, Success, the oval, tyler perry
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times. To contact Markos, email him at mpapadatos_5 @hotmail.com

