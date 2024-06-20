Connect with us

Cole Escola talks about ‘Oh, Mary!’ show

Performer Cole Escola chatted about starring in the show “Oh, Mary!”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Cole Escola
Cole Escola. Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
This dark comedy stars Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, and it begins on June 26th on Broadway.

Escola is a comedian, actor, and writer, who received a Drama Desk Award, a 2024 Theatre World Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for “Oh, Mary!”

“I wrote and perform in the play ‘Oh Mary,’ which is moving to Broadway. I can’t wait to make my Broadway debut,” Escola said. “It feels cool as hell to be at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards.”

Speaking of the Drama Desk Awards, Escola was bestowed the “Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award.”

In the acceptance speech, Escola remarked, “I am the stupidest person here, and I mean that as an insult to all of you. My stupid, stupid work is not to be taken very seriously, which is fine, so this really means a lot that I am being recognized for this show.”

“I want to thank all the people that also took this stupid idea very seriously. Thank you for taking the directive. It’s a play that you are designing as bad designers of a bad play,” Escola jokingly added.

For young and aspiring performers, Escola said with a sweet laugh, “Wear comfortable shoes, or have some on you.”

Escola defined the word success simply as “having the most fun possible.”

To learn more about Cole Escola, check out the Instagram page.

