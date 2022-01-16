Clayton James talks about his new film ‘Don’t Forget I Love You,’ ‘Dominant Chord,’ and the digital age

Clayton James in 'Don't Forget I Love you.' Photo Credit: Luba Popovic, Crown Media

Actor Clayton James chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new film “Don’t Forget I Love You,” which premieres on Saturday, January 22, on the Hallmark Channel, and being a part of the short film “Dominant Chord.”

The late U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Clayton James is an actor, model, and individual that exemplifies this wise quotation.

‘Don’t Forget I Love You’

James stars as Josh opposite Emilie Ullerup (“Chesapeake Shores”) in “Don’t Forget I Love You,” which was directed by Christie Will from a script by Barbara Kymlicka. “This film was fantastic,” he admitted. “I’ve worked with Christie before, which is nice since there is some familiarity there. Emilie Ullerup is a powerhouse, she’s awesome to work with, and she is very vibrant and fun. She had just given birth prior to filming this movie, so it was in the middle of being a mother and an actor at the same time, and I have such admiration for her.”

“Daphne Hoskins, who played my daughter, is a fantastic young actor. It was a really great cast and crew,” he added.

On playing Josh, he said, “Josh is fun, he is like me but a little bit more clumsy and vibrant. Josh means well and he thinks he is smoother than he is. Josh has a certain presence to him, and he has great energy. It was fun to play a dad as well.”

He remarked about “Don’t Forget I Love You,” “I hope the movie encourages fans to live life in the moment, whether that is to face their fears or to start ticking off some goals. When you get over your fears and your insecurities, it is such a rewarding feeling. Really start living for yourself, and don’t be scared about living day-to-day. Just the simplicity of finding self-growth and becoming a better person. It’s my first Hallmark movie as a lead actor and I hope that the journey continues. I hope the fans have fun with the movie.”

‘Dominant Chord’

James stars as Adam in the short film “Dominant Chord,” where he plays a closeted country music star, opposite Sean Poague, who portrays Brian. Adam must make an impossible choice when his career and heart are both put on the line.

“Dominant Chord” was written, directed, and produced by Jeremy Leroux. It was filmed on location in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. “This was a fantastic short film, where Jeremy Leroux put his heart and soul in it, and it comes from his background and his experiences in life,” he said.

“My co-star, Sean, and I played hockey together many times. We are both hockey goalies. He is a good friend of mine. It was a fun camaraderie,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, James said, “It’s very interesting. I am an old-school soul and I like the physicalities of things. My wife and I like the old-school things.”

“Although I am not the best in technology, I think that it’s great that we have all of these different projects and stories being told by all these different people. It is giving more people a voice to be in the arts and entertainment industry,” he said.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, James said, “Honestly, it’s a journey and a long game. Don’t get down and discouraged in yourself, you are your own worst enemy. Get into a really good class and as you progress in life, get into therapy because this business can be very lonely and daunting at times. It can take a toll on your mental state so be gentle with yourself and always be supportive.”

“Also, do theater as well since theater makes you a very strong actor, and you get to live a character life with an arc and a start to a finish. With theater, you get to dive in a lot more and there is more depth to it,” he added.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, James responded with a sweet laugh, “Mid-30’s.” “It’s a journey. I am getting closer to 40, and I feel like life is getting a lot better,” he said. “COVID has taught me to live in the moment since so much is out of our control.”

“Have your tenacity and work hard, that’s how I feel about life too,” he added.

Success

James defined the word success as follows: “Success is more about the journey and the process as opposed to the items or the financial gains that you get from it. For me, success is how comfortable you are with yourself and if you are achieving your goals. Also, success is loving yourself more and being comfortable with yourself more. I am successful in my journey of growth.”

To learn more about actor Clayton James, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.