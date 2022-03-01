Clayton James opens up about his latest films and future plans

Clayton James in 'Don't Forget I Love you.' Photo Credit: Luba Popovic, Crown Media

Actor Clayton James was recently spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, which is hosted by acclaimed radio personality Steven Cuoco.

James spoke about his latest Hallmark film “Don’t Forget I Love You” and “Love & Where To Find It” on UPtv. He spoke about the short film “Dominant Chord,” which was written, directed, and produced by Jeremy Leroux.

“Don’t Forget I Love You” was praised as “charming” by Digital Journal. “It’s a really fun film, it’s very heartfelt,” he said. “It’s very relatable in regard to dealing with anxiety, especially to face things that you are afraid of such as falling in love again or having an adventure and doing sporadic things.”

James grew up in North Vancouver, British Columbia playing many sports, but his first love was hockey. Growing up with the North Shore mountains in his backyard, freeride mountain biking became a big part of his late teens. When he wasn’t riding he was working at the famous Deep Cove Bike Shop, which housed a few pioneers of the sport who put downhill mountain biking on the map.

Clayton’s passion for acting began through a simple recommendation from a family friend to meet with a local talent agent. Having no real intention of ever getting into the business, it was quite a surprise to find that he thoroughly enjoyed it. From there, Clayton dove headfirst into the business with classes and booked his first role on the hit Fox show ‘Fringe.’

He has carved out a respectable career not only in Vancouver but throughout North America. Working on fan-favorite CW shows, ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ recurring on ‘The Terror’ on AMC, and appearing in the feature film ‘Power Rangers.’ He continues to show his on-screen charm as a leading man in movies such as, ‘Christmas on the Menu’ and ‘Love and Where to Find It,’ to name a few.

James paid a moving tribute to his mother for all of her support and guidance. “My mom doesn’t get enough credit,” he said. “She’s a fantastic woman and my hero.”

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio that is produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco. He is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting. The radio program is heard in 200 countries.

Most recently, James starred in “Love & Where To Find It,” which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. “This film was fun to play, it’s a romantic comedy,” he admitted.

