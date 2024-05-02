Clay Walker talks about his latest country single, and The Clay Walker Foundation

Clay Walker. Photo Courtesy of 117 Group.

Country artist Clay Walker chatted about his new single, and he opened up about The Clay Walker Foundation.

His foundation was formed to bring hope, encouragement, and education to those living with MS (multiple sclerosis) everyday.

‘I Know She Hung the Moon’ single

On the concept of the new single, “I Know She Hung the Moon,” Walker said, “It’s a beautiful story. I was touring with Toby Keith, and we were backstage, and he was singing this song.”

“Toby had told me that he had written the song, but it was never a single and he had always regretted that it was never released as a single. To me, it sounded like a George Strait song… and it also sounds like a Clay Walker, so that was it,” he elaborated.

“The one thing that I hope comes out of this single is that it hits the heart of the true country music fans, and they know who they are. We know who that core is, and we know what they want. I am hoping this song hits their heart,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, Walker said, “It is always life stories that interest me. If I can’t find myself or a memory in a song, I would never record it.”

“I learned early on that if you have to sing those songs every night and you have no connection to them, that will seem more like a job and more like work,” he said.

“I truly love all the songs that I have been able to record,” Walker acknowledged. “I am happy singing each and every one of them every night, and I am inspired each night to get on stage.”

“I never get tired of it, and it’s because of the songs and the catalog that you get to choose from. We change them up on a nightly basis!” he exclaimed.

Favorite song of his to perform live

While his personal favorite song from his catalog (to perform live) changes all the time, he responded, “It changes because the audience changes. Every night, it is all about reading the audience and finding out what they are telling me that they want.”

“Sometimes, an audience wants to hear earlier hits, and other times, an audience wants to hear newer hit songs. Normally, it alternates between ‘This Woman and This Man’ and ‘She Won’t Be Lonely Long.’ From my experience, I can tell early on in the show where we are going each night,” he elaborated.

The Clay Walker Foundation

Walker opened up about his work with The Clay Walker Foundation, which raises awareness on multiple sclerosis. Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 1996, and he founded his own nonprofit charity to help people.

“We started working with different MS foundations, including our own foundation. It has been steady, and it has been a nice way to give back for being so blessed,” he said.

“I have been so blessed with the disease, and I am blessed with the people that have helped me, and the people that came before me and paved the way for me to have some of these drug therapies that help people with MS,” he added.

“When I was originally diagnosed with MS, we had a horrific prognosis, but we turned it positive,” he said.

“With the help of the Lord and the prayers that we received, and also, the belief — the faith and the hope — that a person has… that is all going to affect whether or not you can receive that grace, so I have been very blessed,” he acknowledged.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Walker said with a sweet laugh, “I Don’t Know…” “When you get my age, you sit here and you go ‘Man, all these things I thought I knew, I really don’t know much about them’,” he said.

Dream female duet choices in music

Walker listed Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Lee Ann Womack, and Lainey Wilson. “I love Lainey Wilson’s voice; she has a huge voice,” he said. “Lee Ann Womack might be my pick… she is very country, yet her range is huge, and she sings so pure!”

“There are some artists out there that I would love to record a duet with,” he noted.

“The toughest thing about that is that you have to find a great song, and duets are very hard to find because most people are not writing duets. While country music is a tough market, the females in our format are so awesome,” he elaborated.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Walker said, “Success, to me, is being able to be working with people that you want to be working with, professionally, knowing that you know who you are, and they appreciate you for that. Also, having some goals that are loose, and not real definitive.”

“I have great people around me in every category for the first time in my entire career: I have a great manager,: T.K. Kimbrell, who loves and believes in me, and I have a great publicist, Zach Farnum, and I have the best band that I’ve ever had in my entire career, and the best production crew. When you put all those things together, you are knocking it out of the park,” he explained.

“As a result, I am poised to have the best run of my career thus far,” he noted.

“In my personal life, my success is based on the health of my family, and that is both physical and spiritual,” he added.

“I Know She Hung the Moon” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about veteran country artist Clay Walker, follow him on Instagram and check out his official homepage.