Clark Moore talk about ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ and ‘Women of the Movement’

Clark Moore in 'The Wrong Blind Date.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

Actor Clark Moore chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “The Wrong Blind Date” film on Lifetime, and “Women of the Movement.”

‘The Wrong Blind Date’

“Being a part of ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ was like what every actor hopes each experience on set is like,” he said. “Everyone was supportive and laid back which really lends itself to doing good work. I believe the entire cast and crew either left their egos at home or checked them at the door because each day was nothing but positivity, and each set was intimate enough that it allowed our director to communicate what he was looking for, but with the freedom that always helps the actor feel that they are a part of the storytelling process.”

He played the role of Michael in the movie. “I liked that my character was taking action to get what he wanted. Because that’s me in real life. I never have been the type of person to sit around and wait. I’m proactive and I don’t expect the vision for my life to magically appear in front of me. I’m going to go out there and get it. That’s the way I saw my character, Michael. He knew what he wanted and he was going to go after it,” he said.

‘Women of the Movement’

On being a part of “Women of the Movement,” he said. “It is based on the true story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley and was one of the most amazing projects I have been a part of to date. Produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z it is a six-part series that covers the tragic events that lead to the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.”

“For my role in the show, we shot on location in Mississippi, in and around, the area where these events actually took place and the production spared no expense in making it as authentic as possible. My role as DA Stanny Sanders allowed me to explore who this person was. Being on location exposed me to a part of America that is rich in history. I am very proud of my work and to have been a part of it,” he said.

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Moore revealed that he is also a part of the new series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which is produced by Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story”), which is due out later this year on Netflix.

“As you know this story has been told many times, however, this is Netflix, and as you know they put out a great product. So expect that this story will unfold a bit differently and bring up aspects of the story and the case that usually aren’t told. I mean c’mon would you expect anything less from a team-up between Netflix and Ryan Murphy?” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “I think actors today are so incredibly lucky to be living in the digital age. In a way it’s still the wild west as streaming services are being created all the time, there has never been more opportunity for actors to shoot, create, and audition for projects. I mean you don’t even need to live in any of the major cities anymore (although it helps) to get work.”

“Auditions are now done from the comfort of your home and equipment to produce your own content has never been cheaper and of such high quality. If that doesn’t help shoot down excuses to not act then you’re just looking for excuses. There is no telling how long this will last as audiences aren’t necessarily growing, they are actually more spread out because there is so much more to watch these days. But now is a good time to be in the business and ride the wave while there is still a wave to ride,” he elaborated.

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Though it’s true success is different for everybody, I believe that there IS a destination and not just a journey. Because let’s face it if our time were up tomorrow, would we be happy not accomplishing that goal we’ve always been chasing? I know I wouldn’t. So the objective for me is, can I be better tomorrow than I am today? Can I reach the peak and see the next peak in the distance and have the mental fortitude to keep going.”

“Whether it be the lead in a hit streaming series, working with some of the directors I admire, or telling stories that spark the imagination, something is always going to lie on the other side of that. And for now, my eye is on the peak just ahead and in every area of my life,” he said.

He concluded about “The Wrong Blind Date,” “It is a great movie to cuddle up with your favorite human and/or pet and let the drama ensuing between the characters on the screen distract you from your own. Vivica A. Fox and Meredith Thomas are Lifetime movie veterans and never fail to deliver, not to mention that the rest of the cast does a wonderful job in their roles.”

To learn more about Clark Moore, visit his official website, IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.